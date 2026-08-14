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Friday’s Headlines

L.A. River path, Vista Del Mar, Destination Crenshaw, LAX People Mover, ridership, climate delusion, homelessness, ICE, Venice Dell, car-nage and more
9:47 AM PDT on August 14, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Los Angeles River at Taylor Yard. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Push To Connect L.A. River Path Through Downtown (Courthouse News)
  • LADOT Installing Barriers To Make Deadly Vista Del Mar Safer (KCAL)
  • More On Destination Crenshaw Delays (LAT)
  • More On LAX People Mover Delays (LAT)
  • More On Bass Kinda Pledging Fareless Metro Transit, Again (LAist short)
  • UCLA Research Looks At CA Post-Pandemic Transit Ridership Trends/Challenges
  • Climate Delusion: Rising Ocean vs. So Cal Coast (LAT)
    • “Climate Whiplash” Burning Western U.S. (LAT)
  • Judge Rules Against Feds, Restores L.A. Homelessness Funding (LAist, Spectrum1)
  • Judge To Rule Against Feds, End So Cal ICE Warrantless Arrests (LAT)
  • Venice Dell Housing On City Committee Agenda Today (Squawk Box)
  • Commission Approves 8-Story 379-Apt 322-Parking Development Near La Cienega Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Wheelchair (Daily News)
    • Driver Killed In Angeles Crest Highway Crash (LCF Outlook)
    • Huntington Beach Driver Crashes Into Strip Mall, Hospitalizes Person (KCAL)
    • LAPD Offers Reward For Pico Union Hit-and-Run Driver (L.A. Local)
    • Santa Ana Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested (KTLA)

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