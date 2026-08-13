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Thursday’s Headlines

Bass fareless pledge, Olympics, Beverly Hills, UCLA, Leimert Park, La Crescenta Ave., car-nage and more
9:23 AM PDT on August 13, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Mayor Bass speaking at Metro's State of the Agency event. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LAist Looks Into Mayor Karen Bass’ Free Fares Pledge
  • L.A. Council Approves Olympics Deal, Risks Remain (LAist, LAT, Squawk Box)
  • Beverly Hills Reducing Speed Limits (Beverly Press)
  • Big Blue Bus Ceases Hilgard, Gayley Stops (Daily Bruin)
  • 56-Affordable 11-parking Mixed-Use Proposed Near Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
  • CV Weekly Likes New La Crescenta Avenue Artistic Crosswalk
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Single Car Crash On Forest Lawn Drive (KABC)
    • Injuries In Rollover Crash On 405 In West L.A. (KTLA)
  • CA Lyft/Uber Drivers Union Progresses (Capital & Main)
  • Eroding OC Beaches Mean Trouble For Trains (Spectrum1)

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