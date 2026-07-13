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Monday’s Headlines

Pico, Park to Park, homelessness, MacArthur Park, Throne, Glendale, heat wave, car-nage and more
11:13 AM PDT on July 13, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Park to Park 2026. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • L.A. Local Frames Pico Project As Bikes Vs. Parking/Businesses
  • Park to Park Event Opens Wilshire Through MacArthur Park (L.A. Local)
  • L.A. City Council Delays Pulling Homelessness Funds from LAHSA (LAist)
  • More On Closing Wilshire Through MacArthur Park (LAist video)
  • More On Metro Hitting A Million Throne Flushes (LAist)
  • More On Federal $ For Transit Stops and Station Improvements (GNP)
  • Glendale Swears In New/Returning Councilmembers (GNP)
  • Carnage; Racing Driver Kills Two In Hyde Park Crash (KTLA)
    • Victorville Intentional Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Person (KTLA)
    • Glendale Mom Pushes For Safer Streets After Driver Hit Cyclist Son (GNP)
    • Cyclists Push For Safer Streets One Year After WeHo Driver Killed Ackerman (WeHo Times, Biking in L.A.)
  • Heat Wave This Week (KTLA, KABC)

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