New Peak-Hour Bus Lanes on Florence and on Alvarado

Los Angeles recently installed a few miles of new bus-only lanes. The new facilities are located in the communities of South Los Angeles and Westlake.

New bus lane on Florence Avenue

New Florence Avenue Bus Lanes

L.A. City has new peak-hour bus lanes on Florence Avenue. Bright red “Bus Bike Lane” markings are in place from Brynhurst Avenue (near the L.A./Inglewood city limits) to Figueroa Street, and from Broadway to Central Avenue (the limit of unincorporated Florence-Firestone).

Metro Florence bus lanes map – click to enlarge

The new Florence bus lane distance totals 4.25 miles (8.5 lane-miles).

The Florence lanes are in effect weekdays from 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Bicycles and right-turning vehicles can share the lanes with buses.

Starting in 2022, Metro, L.A. City and L.A. County conducted community outreach for the project. In 2025, the county installed its portion of the project – half a mile of bus lanes east of Central Avenue.

New Florence Avenue bus lane

Combining L.A. City and L.A. County, Florence now has 4.8 miles of bus lanes (9.6 lane miles) spanning from the K Line to the A Line.

Extended Alvarado Street Bus Lane

Recently installed northbound Alvarado bus lane

Earlier this year, as part of its Peak Hour Lane Removal Program, the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) added about a third of mile of new northbound bus lane on Alvarado Street between Olympic Boulevard and 7th Street.

The project extends the roughly a mile and a half of Alvarado bus lanes installed by Metro, L.A. City, and Caltrans in 2021 and 2022. Alvarado now has 3.2 lane miles of peak-hour bus lane.

Recent Alvarado Street peak-hour bus lane

More Bus Lanes Under Construction

Caltrans is adding 1.4 miles (2.8 lane-miles) of new bus lanes on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles – from Centinela Avenue to the 405 Freeway.

Metro recently broke ground on its four city North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project which includes about 20 lane miles of new bus-only lanes.