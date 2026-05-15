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Friday’s Headlines

E-bikes, D Line, housing, Little Tokyo, G Line, car-nage, and more
10:11 AM PDT on May 15, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Preview of June 2027 Metro service changes, including increased World Cup service
  • Long Beach To Ban High Power E-Bikes On Sidewalks (LB Post)
    • Some In Santa Clarita Frustrated About E-Bikes (SC Signal)
    • OC DA Unit To Focus On E-Bike Prosecution (OC Register)
  • D Line Extension Changed My Life (Reddit)
  • 5-Story 188-Affordable Housing Under Construction Near Expo Park (Urbanize)
  • Metro Previews June Service Changes, Increased Service During World Cup (Reddit)
  • Temporary Art Park Planned Across From L.A. City Hall (Urbanize)
  • Displaced Suehiro Cafe Returning To Little Tokyo (Rafu Shimpo)
  • Video Update on Metro G Line Construction (Tiger Railfan YouTube)
  • Carnage: Two People Critically Injured In Hancock Park Crash (Eastsider)
    • Car Crash Sparked Chino Hills Fire (LAT)
    • Loved Ones Recall South L.A. Educator Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver (L.A. Local)
    • Deadly Playa Vista Hit-and-Run Driver Already Had 2 DUIs (LAT, KTLA)

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