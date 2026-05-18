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Monday’s Headlines

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11:11 AM PDT on May 18, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Metrolink recently extended what were temporary service reductions. Graphic via Metrolink.
  • Who’s Excited for Tomorrow’s D Line Dash Race?!?!
  • Bass Intervened To Keep Forest Lawn Unsafe (Streets for All)
  • Nick Andert YouTube Alert: Metrolink and Burbank BRT
  • Metrolink Struggles With Ridership, Service Cuts (Daily News)
  • Some Oppose Glendale Affordable Housing Project (GNP)
  • 5-Story 106-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed in Westlake (Urbanize)
  • Person Who Crawled Under Metro Bus, Killed In Runover (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Person Killed, 3 Injured, In Hawthorne Multi-Car Crash (KABC)
    • LB Driver Kills 8-Year-Old Who Ran Into Street (LB Post)
    • Driver Killed In Solo Freeway Crash In Studio City (KTLA, KABC)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Deadly Rancho Mirage Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into Parked Truck In Canoga Park (KCAL)
    • Driver Kills Mobility Scooter Rider In Irvine (KTLA)
    • DUI Driver Crashes Into Irvine Home (KABC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

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