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Wednesday’s Headlines

D Line Dash, LAPD, Alhambra, Highland Park, UCLA, more D Line, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Bike to Work Day, free gas, car-nage, and more.
10:07 AM PDT on May 13, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
D Line Dash bike racer Michele '@miche1ada' Moro. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Next Tuesday May 19 is Streetsblog L.A.’s D Line Dash commuter race: a cyclist vs. a driver vs. a subway rider – all racing from Beverly Hills to Downtown Los Angeles. Watch this week’s short videos introducing the racers: bicyclist Michelle Moro and driver Rachel Reyes! Subway rider Kalayaan Mendoza will be featured tomorrow.
  • South L.A. PD Scandal: Officers Turned Off Body Cams (NBC4)
  • Some SaMo Locals Oppose Coastal Project Streamlining (SM Next)
  • Alhambra To Host Meeting On 710 Stub Revamp – May 26 (Around Alhambra)
  • Person On Tracks Killed By A Line In Highland Park (Eastsider)
  • UCLA Shoup Center Advances Parking Scholarship (Parking Today)
  • Virtual Meeting Today On Further D Line Construction Progress (CCWW News)
  • Big Blue Bus Ridership Keeps Growing (SM Next)
  • Pasadena Explores Parcel Tax For Street Repair & Fire (Pasadena Now)
  • Tomorrow Is Bike To Work/Anywhere Day, Happy Hour In Santa Monica (SM Spoke)
    • WeHo Bike To Work Day City Hall Event (WeHo Times)
  • Viral Movie Marketing Event Gives Drivers Free Gas (CCWW News)
  • Carnage: Person Killed, 3 Injured In South L.A. Car Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Killed Venice E-Scooter Rider (YoVenice)
    • More On Driver Crashing Into Pasadena Home (Pasadena Now)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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