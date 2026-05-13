Wednesday’s Headlines
D Line Dash, LAPD, Alhambra, Highland Park, UCLA, more D Line, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Bike to Work Day, free gas, car-nage, and more.
By Joe Linton
10:07 AM PDT on May 13, 2026
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