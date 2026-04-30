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Thursday’s Headlines

May Day, World Cup, e-bike vouchers, 311, Hollywood, DTLA, LB Airport, Inglewood, car-nage, and more
8:24 AM PDT on April 30, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Metro World Cup 2026 shuttle service map
  • Tomorrow’s May Day Marches To Show Worker Power (Public Press, BH Beat)
  • Metro Provides Inexpensive Transportation For World Cup (LAT)
    • Big Oil Sponsors the World Cup (LAT)
  • More on GoSGV E-Bike Voucher Program (SGV Tribune)
  • Metro Locks Some Gates To Discourage Fare Evasion (@Linton Bluesky)
  • L.A. Looks to Fix Crappy 311 App (LAist)
  • Hollywood Freeway Mini-Park Plagued By Trash, Other Issues (LAT)
  • DTLA World Trade Center Reuse To 512 Affordable Units (Urbanize)
  • LB Airport Doing Pre-Olympic Upgrades (LongBeachIze)
  • Metro To Conduct Active Shooter Drill At Inglewood K Line Station (2UrbanGirls)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Vermont Knolls Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Person Killed In Multi-Car 710 Freeway Crash (LB Post)
  • Paris School Streets A Great Example For L.A. (Torched)

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