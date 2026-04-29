GoSGV Program to Distribute $2000 E-Bike Vouchers to SGV Residents. Apply Now!

This morning San Gabriel Valley leaders gathered to announce round two of the GoSGV electric cargo bike voucher program. Eligible SGV residents can apply for $2,000 vouchers to purchase your own e-bike.

The announcement came at a press conference that took place in front of San Dimas’ bike shop E Bike Cyclery, which has already processed nearly 50 GoSGV e-bike vouchers.

San Dimas Councilmember Eric Nakano

San Dimas City Councilmember Eric Nakano described the program results as “hundreds of households who have the option to load up their kids and groceries on a cargo bike and make those trips without sitting in traffic and burning gas.” “This is how we build a cleaner more connected San Gabriel Valley,” proclaimed Nakano, “one trip at a time.”

The GoSGV voucher program already distributed more than 115 vouchers in an initial round last year. Roughly 900 additional vouchers are available; round two starting today will distribute 450 vouchers.

E Bike Cyclery shop owner Hector Tamayo related success stories from earlier voucher recipients, who “don’t have a lot of options.” Tamayo spoke of one mother who had difficulty affording gas and car maintenance, who bikes her two kids to two different schools “in record time, avoiding traffic, avoiding gas, avoiding all these other issues.”

“These e-bikes do change people’s lives,” Tamayo gushed, “These bikes really make a difference in their life, in their happiness.”

The voucher program is a partnership of the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) and the nonprofit ActiveSGV. Funding comes from the California Transportation Commission, Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), Metro (via Metro 10 Freeway ExpressLanes toll revenue), and the California Strategic Growth Council (SGC).

Voucher applicants must be at least 18 years old and live in the San Gabriel Valley subregion [map]. Applicants must meet either income qualifications (generally by documented participation in an income-qualified government assistance program, such as WIC, Medi-Cal, Metro LIFE, etc.) or reside in a municipality along the 10 Freeway corridor (Alhambra, El Monte, Monterey Park, South El Monte, Rosemead, San Gabriel, and unincorporated communities: Avocado Heights, North El Monte, and South San Gabriel).

Once approved for a voucher, residents must complete a three-hour e-bike safety course, and agree to participate in a study that includes tracking bike usage.

Shop owner Tamayo notes that GoSGV qualifying e-cargo bikes are generally among the more reasonable priced models, costing roughly $1,500-2,500. E Bike Cyclery carries ten different brands of e-cargo bikes including models that can run up to $4,000. With a cargo carrying capacity of 300+ pounds, GoSGV e-bikes are suited to carrying children and/or groceries.

The $2,000 voucher may cover the entire purchase cost of the bike, but Tamayo notes that the recipient has to pay sales tax, typically around $50-100. Tamayo stressed that, “We try to work with the customers, a lot of them are income-qualified, so they don’t have a whole lot more than the two thousand that the voucher covers, so we try to help them in different ways to make the deal work out.”

Interested SGV residents start by filling out a short online application form. Recipients are selected based on eligibility and priority; and by a lottery if demand is exceeds available slots. Once selected, applicants must document their eligibility, and must complete safety training. Then recipients can use the voucher to purchase a bike at an approved SGV bike shop.

Several speakers, including Claremont Vice Mayor Ed Reese, SCAG Executive Director Kome Ajise, and Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval praised the GoSGV voucher program for improving air quality, and giving SGV residents more choices for ways to get around.

Find detailed voucher program information, including a Q&A, at the SGVCOG GoSGV program webpage.

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