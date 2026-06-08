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Monday’s Headlines

Raman overtakes Pratt, ICE, SoFi Stadium, Long Beach, parking, Union Station, Dodgers Stadium, car-nage, and more
9:39 AM PDT on June 8, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
L.A. Mayor race vote tallies as of this morning
  • Latest Election Results
  • So Cal ICE Terror Ramped Up One Year Ago (LAist, Public Press, BH Beat)
  • SoFi Stadium Workers Could Strike On Eve Of World Cup Matches (Torched)
  • Long Beach To Vote On Speed Limits, Orange Avenue Bikeway (LB Post)
  • Tips On Parking A Car In Los Angeles (LAist)
  • Street for All Alert: Take A Survey For Multimodal Transpo Around Dodgers Stadium
  • Learn History By Touring Union Station (LAist)
  • La Cañada Finishes Signal/Crosswalk Work On Foothill Blvd (LCF Outlook)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In DTLA DUI Crash (KTLA)
    • Multiple Injuries, One Hospitalization In Mt. Baldy Car Crash (KCAL)
    • Driver Crashes Into Wilmington Home (KTLA)
  • Triple Digit Heat Forecast This Week For Parts Of L.A. County (KTLA, KABC)

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