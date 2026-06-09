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Tuesday’s Headlines

Bass/Raman runoff, Measure ER, ICE, Long Beach, SB79, Venice Dell, World Cup, Santa Monica, car-nage, and more
9:50 AM PDT on June 9, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
SoFi Stadium Bus Service for World Cup matches - via Metro's The Source
  • Election Results [Latest Full L.A. County Totals]
  • ICE Terror Continues Into Year Two (L.A. Taco)
  • Long Beach Moves Forward With Orange Avenue Bikeway (Biking in L.A.)
  • SB79 Could Trigger More Housing (LAT)
  • Pasadena Council Approves Partial Delay For SB79 Housing (Pasadena Now)
  • Court Clears Way For Venice Dell Housing To Proceed (LAT)
  • 376-Apartments 82-Parking Mixed Use Opens Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
  • How To Take Transit To World Cup (The Source, Spectrum1)
  • How To Take Metro To World Cup Fan Zones (The Source)
  • Meet the Metro Team Repainting Metro Stations (The Source)
  • Santa Monica BBB Ups Mobility On Demand Fare To $2 (Canyon News)
  • Santa Monica Pier Construction: Pedestrian Access Re-Opens (Canyon News)
  • Carnage: Person Killed, Six Injured In Adelanto Crash (KTLA)

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