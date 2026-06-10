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Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, State Senate runoff, Westwood VA, D Line, Tom LaBonge, car-nage and more
9:52 AM PDT on June 10, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Metro D Line Wilshire/La Brea Station under construction in August. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • CA Bill Would Prevent ICE Arrests At/Around State Courthouses (Public Press)
  • Erickson vs. Goldsmith Run-Off For State Senate (WeHo Online)
  • VA Housing Promise Shrinks From 800 To 260 (LAT)
  • KCAL Reviews Public Art At New D Line Stations
  • La Brea Station Plaque Commemorates Councilmember LaBonge (Larchmont Buzz)
  • Carnage: Manhattan Beach Driver Crashes Into Laundromat, Kills Person (LAT, KTLA, KCAL, KABC)
    • Closing Arguments for Punitive Damages In Grossman/Erickson Street Racing Killing (NBC4)
  • OC Grapples With E-Bikes/E-Motos (Voice of OC)

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