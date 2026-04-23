Eyes on the Street: South El Monte’s Safe Routes to School Improvements
23 intersections near schools have been upgraded with high visibility striping, flashing beacons, raised pavement markers, repainted legends, and new signage.
12:24 PM PDT on April 23, 2026
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Thursday’s Headlines
ICE, liability payments, gas prices, Pasadena plans, Pasadena bike lanes, Measure ULA, downtown L.A., MacArthur Park, Culver City, Beverly Hills, car-nage, and more
April 23, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
ICE, low stress bikeways, L.A. City Budget, repaving, speed limits, Culver City, D Line, LAX, Monterey Park, car-nage, and more
April 22, 2026
The Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia West L.A., Metro board/governance meetings, Pacific Coast Highway, and more.
April 21, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Transit-oriented housing, L.A. city budget, Earth Day, D Line, River bridge, Burbank, LAHSA, Whittier Narrows, and more
April 21, 2026
Metro Still Planning 605 Freeway Widening Mega-Project, Additional $46.9M Slated to be Approved This Week
Metro and Caltrans are planning a $4B+ highway expansion mega-project that would widen 15 miles of the 605 Freeway, plus several adjacent stretches of the 5, 10, 60, and 105 Freeways
April 20, 2026