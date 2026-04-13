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This Week In Livable Streets

Changing Lanes film, Tour de Watts, Metro meetings, Pasadena 710 plan, Union Station tours, Pacific Coast Highway, and more.
4:14 PM PDT on April 13, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
The Changing Lanes documentary will show this week at the Laemmle Royal, Monica, and Town Center theaters

Changing Lanes film, Metro governance/project/committee meetings, Pasadena 710 plan, Tour de Watts, Union Station tours, Pacific Coast Highway, and more.

  • Continuing Monday 4/13 – Metro is hosting listening sessions to shape its overall governance structure in response to L.A. County governance reforms underway. Meetings continue tonight (5 p.m. in El Monte), and through Wednesday 5/6. Find details at The Source.
  • Monday 4/13 – At its meeting 6 p.m. tonight, the Pasadena City Council will decide next steps for the city’s 710 stub removal Vision Plan. Find details at meeting agenda (item 16). Background at Streetsblog L.A., and Pasadena Now.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 4/15-16 – Metro board committees will convene to discuss and vote on various agenda items. Though the main April full board meeting is next week, the board will also meet this Wednesday – a special board meeting mainly for updates on Olympics and World Cup events. Find agendas and staff reports at Metro Board webpage.
  • Wednesday 4/15 – Metro will host a 12 p.m. virtual construction update meeting for the Metro D Line subway extensions. Details at Eventbrite.
  • Thursday-Monday 4/16-20 – The documentary Changing Lanes (watch trailer) covers struggles for safer streets – including numerous interviews with livability leaders from musician David Byrne to NYC DOT head Janette Sadik-Khan. See it on the big screen for one week only – starting this Thursday 4/16 – at the Laemmle Royal (West L.A.), Monica (Santa Monica), and Town Center (Encino) theaters. Filmmaker Ben Wolf will appear with special guest panels at 7 p.m. showings on Thursday 4/16 (Royal) and Monday 4/20 (Monica). Screening details at First Run Features.
  • Starting Thursday 4/16 – The So. Cal. Association of Governments (SCAG) will host input meetings for its Planning for Main Streets project reimagining state highway corridors that double as community main streets. The project includes SR 1 Pacific Coast Highway from the 710 to Lomita, plus outside of L.A. County: SR 18, SR 39, and SR 86. L.A. County virtual workshops – focused on Pacific Coast Highway – will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday 4/16 (Lomita), Monday 4/20 (Los Angeles – Harbor City, Wilmington) and Monday 4/27 (Long Beach).
  • Saturday 4/18 – Join United Riders of South L.A. for Tour de Watts 2026! Pull up at Beanie Cycle Coffee Shop, 12020 S. Central Avenue, where the East Side Riders and Los Ryderz BCs will join forces for a powerful ride celebrating the culture, history, resilience, and future of the Watts community. Meet up at 10 a.m., roll out at 11:30 a.m.
  • Starting Sunday 4/19 – Metro will host free art/architecture tours of Union Station (in English and Spanish – see schedule). Tours start at 10:30 a.m. on various Saturdays and Sundays through June 14. For schedule and to reserve a spot, go to Eventbrite.
  • Next week: CicLAvia opens streets in West L.A. on Sunday 4/26.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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