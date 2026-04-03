Friday’s Headlines

Is Virgil/Hollywood/Sunset the worst intersection in L.A.? A very unscientific and contentious bracket run by Americana At Brand Memes says yes.

ICE reported to have taken at least one person in Compton (L.A. TACO)

L.A. Metro confirms it was hacked. Weeks later, it’s still getting systems back online (LAT)

L.A. Charter Reform Commission Report is out (Google Drive), h/t L.A. Reporter Liz Chou.

A critical agreement between Olympics organizers and LA is now 6 months late (LAist)

Who Is L.A.’s Hero Posting Up These Anti-ICE Parking Signs? (L.A. TACO)

88-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Avalon Boulevard and East 49th Street in South L.A.; driver sought (KTLA)

25-year-old pregnant woman and boyfriend killed by speeding driver during police pursuit in Pomona (KTLA); The families mourn their terrible loss (NBCLA)

Community seeks answers after LAPD detains art students hours before graduation (Boyle Heights Beat). The aggressiveness of the LAPD’s response to youth of color getting coffee mirrors the aggression with which they treated mourners at a repast for a beloved community figure in Watts earlier this year (LAT) and their full-on assault on mourners at a candlelight vigil for a Community intervention Specialist who worked on Metro last July (Streetsblog L.A.). Taken together, they send a troubling message about the department’s approach to Black and brown people peacefully gathering in community in the public space.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA; state headlines at Streetsblog CAL.