Friday’s Headlines

- DAILY MEMO: Another ICE Detention Death and A Woman is Saved By Police from ICE (LA TACO)
- Chicago: South Shore raid triggers past traumas and sparks new conversations about divisions between Black and Latino communities (The TRiiBE)
- Gavin Newsom signs law overhauling local zoning to build more housing (CalMatters)
- Many CA cities wanted to build more housing by eliminating stair requirements. Only Culver City got it done (LAist)
- In LA, Olympic Dreams Lead to Nightmares for a Historic Black Community (Capital B News)
- How an Echo Park historian is preserving — and reclaiming — L.A.’s Chola culture (LA Public Press)
- A love letter to South Central LA. Two local artists highlight a community often overlooked (CALÓ News)
- Carnage: Laguna Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Killed In Second Crash While Fleeing First Crash (KTLA)
- La Niña is back (again). Why that matters. (WaPo)
- Federal officials probe Tesla ‘Full Self-Driving’ over traffic violations (WaPo)
- 9th annual Festival Chapín de Los Angeles heads to Lafayette Park over weekend (KCAL)
- Solidarity: LA Times union votes to authorize strike for first time ever (LAist)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA, state headlines at Streetsblog CA