Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

11:52 AM PDT on October 10, 2025

It’s been 13 years since a hit-and-run driver killed Benji Torres as he pedaled to work early one morning in Gardena. The East Side Riders and Los Ryderz BCs are rejoining forces for an anniversary ride this Saturday.

  • DAILY MEMO: Another ICE Detention Death and A Woman is Saved By Police from ICE (LA TACO)
  • Chicago: South Shore raid triggers past traumas and sparks new conversations about divisions between Black and Latino communities (The TRiiBE)
  • Gavin Newsom signs law overhauling local zoning to build more housing (CalMatters)
  • Many CA cities wanted to build more housing by eliminating stair requirements. Only Culver City got it done (LAist)
  • In LA, Olympic Dreams Lead to Nightmares for a Historic Black Community (Capital B News)
  • How an Echo Park historian is preserving — and reclaiming — L.A.’s Chola culture (LA Public Press)
  • A love letter to South Central LA. Two local artists highlight a community often overlooked (CALÓ News)
  • Carnage: Laguna Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Killed In Second Crash While Fleeing First Crash (KTLA)
  • La Niña is back (again). Why that matters. (WaPo)
  • Federal officials probe Tesla ‘Full Self-Driving’ over traffic violations (WaPo)
  • 9th annual Festival Chapín de Los Angeles heads to Lafayette Park over weekend (KCAL)
  • Solidarity: LA Times union votes to authorize strike for first time ever (LAist)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA, state headlines at Streetsblog CA

Sahra Sulaiman
@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Donald Shoup

Parking Titan Donald Shoup’s Legacy Continues

A new book and a new UCLA center honor the world's foremost expert on parking, Donald Shoup, who passed away in February

October 9, 2025
Streetsblog CAL

Newsom Signs Legislation to Streamline Student and Staff Housing at California Community Colleges

While the wait continues on the governor's action on most of the legislation Streetsblog covered this year, here's some news on the housing front

October 9, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

October 8, 2025
Streetsblog CAL

Streetsblog California Endorsement: Yes on Prop 50

Prop 50 reaffirms Californians’ desire to set higher clean air standards, and build transportation projects that don’t worsen the global spiral into climate disaster

October 7, 2025
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 142: Baldwin Park Responds to ICE and All That She

Baldwin Park’s immigrant relief efforts and a San Gabriel Valley filmmaker’s global portrait of women highlight this week’s SGV Connect podcast

October 7, 2025
See all posts