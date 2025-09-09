This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia, ICE, Transit Month, T-Committee, and more.
- Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
- Throughout September - September is So. Cal. Transit Month. Move L.A. and others will host a series of more than 20 events, from bus rides to panel discussions and more. Details at Transit Month event website.
- Wednesday 9/9 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall room 401. Agenda items include pedestrianizing part of 6th Street, the city's planned speed camera pilot, and more. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.
- Sunday 9/14 - CicLAvia is back this Sunday! The June South L.A. Central Avenue event was postponed, and will take place this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The open streets festival creates temporary car-free streets for participants to bike/walk/skate/scooter as much or as little as you like. The event is free, family-friendly, and fun. To get there on Metro rail, the closest stops are on the A/Blue Line: San Pedro Street Station (near downtown L.A.) or 103rd/Watts Towers Station. Alternately, take the Metro C/Green Line to Avalon Station, which is about a one-mile bike ride from the south end of the route. The route is also accessible via the new Rail2Rail bike/walk path, mainly along Slauson Avenue (connecting to the Metro A Line Slauson Station). Find event details at CicLAvia.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org