This Week In Livable Streets

The Week In...

1:17 PM PDT on September 9, 2025

CicLAvia returns to South L.A. this Sunday with a six-mile route on Central Avenue

  • Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
  • Throughout September - September is So. Cal. Transit Month. Move L.A. and others will host a series of more than 20 events, from bus rides to panel discussions and more. Details at Transit Month event website.
  • Wednesday 9/9 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall room 401. Agenda items include pedestrianizing part of 6th Street, the city's planned speed camera pilot, and more. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.
  • Sunday 9/14 - CicLAvia is back this Sunday! The June South L.A. Central Avenue event was postponed, and will take place this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The open streets festival creates temporary car-free streets for participants to bike/walk/skate/scooter as much or as little as you like. The event is free, family-friendly, and fun. To get there on Metro rail, the closest stops are on the A/Blue Line: San Pedro Street Station (near downtown L.A.) or 103rd/Watts Towers Station. Alternately, take the Metro C/Green Line to Avalon Station, which is about a one-mile bike ride from the south end of the route. The route is also accessible via the new Rail2Rail bike/walk path, mainly along Slauson Avenue (connecting to the Metro A Line Slauson Station). Find event details at CicLAvia.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

L.A. County Breaks Ground on Puente Hills Regional Park

The 140 acre park will be County Supervisor Solis’ legacy project, and L.A.’s first new regional park in decades

September 9, 2025
L.A.’s Legislators Want Most Cap-and-Trade Funds for Southland

With the session ending next week, L.A.'s 11th hour demands leaves reauthorization in jeopardy

SGV Connect Podcast: Reclaimers in Housing

This episode features two reclaimers who took a deal with HACLA rather than face eviction. One is safely housed with her family. The other is still seeking a permanent roof.

