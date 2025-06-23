Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog

L.A. Press Club Awards Streetsblog First Place in Best Group Blog Category

The award acknowledges the 2024 calendar year work of SBLA Editors Sahra Sulaiman and Joe Linton, San Gabriel Valley reporters Chris Greenspon and Damien Newton, and Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry

4:09 PM PDT on June 23, 2025

The 2025 L.A. Press Club award for best Group Blog goes to the Streetsblog L.A. team

At last night's L.A. Press Club awards ceremony, Streetsblog L.A. - again - took home the award for best Group Blog. The award acknowledges the 2024 calendar year work of SBLA Editors Sahra Sulaiman and Joe Linton, San Gabriel Valley reporters Chris Greenspon and Damien Newton, and Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry. Many readers know that Newton's roles go farther than just reporter; he is also the founder of Streetsblog L.A., and the Executive Director of the website's parent nonprofit, the California Streets Initiative.

Press Club judges credited SBLA's deep knowledge and care for community
Three-fifths of the SBLA team was on hand to receive the L.A. Press Club award. Left to right are: Melanie Curry, Joe Linton, and Damien Newton

Last night the Streetsblog team received additional recognitions:

  • Newton and Greenspon's work on the SGV Connect podcast took third place in the public affairs audio journalism. Another interview by Greenspon was also a finalist in the personality profile category.
  • Linton took third place in the political columnist category
  • Sulaiman was a finalist in online categories for Crime Related Investigative Reporting and Immigration Reporting
  • Newton was a finalist for the Best Online Reporter category
  • Brian Addison, who runs SBLA sister site LongBeachIze, received acknowledgement as a food critic (second place), entertainment columnist (third place), and best individual blog (second place.)

Streetsblog congratulates the many many other Press Club award winners - from media outlets great and small. Streetsblog thanks the L.A. Press Club for not just supporting and acknowledging the work of Southern California journalists, but also fighting for our rights and our safety.

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

This Week In Livable Streets

June 23, 2025
Open Streets

Active Streets: Mission at Twilight – Open Streets Open Thread

How was your experience at yesterday's open streets event - Mission at Twilight - through Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena?

June 23, 2025
Foothill Extension

La Verne Celebrates Metro A Line Station, Foothill Extension to Open Soon

The new $1.5 billion 9.1-mile Foothill A Line extension construction is complete, and Metro is currently testing. Rail service is expected to debut in the next couple months.

June 21, 2025
SGV

Peaceful Protestors Take to Arcadia Park to Condemn ICE Raids

Demonstrators gathered Friday evening to demand an end to immigration raids in the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.

June 21, 2025
Metro

Brief Updates from June Metro Committee Meetings: Ridership, Service Changes, and More

Metro ridership is growing, Metro low income (LIFE) program analysis, service changes this Sunday, Metro prepares for World Cup soccer, and an upcoming report on ICE rail impacts

June 20, 2025
See all posts