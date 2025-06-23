L.A. Press Club Awards Streetsblog First Place in Best Group Blog Category

At last night's L.A. Press Club awards ceremony, Streetsblog L.A. - again - took home the award for best Group Blog. The award acknowledges the 2024 calendar year work of SBLA Editors Sahra Sulaiman and Joe Linton, San Gabriel Valley reporters Chris Greenspon and Damien Newton, and Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry. Many readers know that Newton's roles go farther than just reporter; he is also the founder of Streetsblog L.A., and the Executive Director of the website's parent nonprofit, the California Streets Initiative.

Press Club judges credited SBLA's deep knowledge and care for community

Three-fifths of the SBLA team was on hand to receive the L.A. Press Club award. Left to right are: Melanie Curry, Joe Linton, and Damien Newton

Last night the Streetsblog team received additional recognitions:

Newton and Greenspon's work on the SGV Connect podcast took third place in the public affairs audio journalism. Another interview by Greenspon was also a finalist in the personality profile category.

Linton took third place in the political columnist category

Sulaiman was a finalist in online categories for Crime Related Investigative Reporting and Immigration Reporting

Newton was a finalist for the Best Online Reporter category

Brian Addison, who runs SBLA sister site LongBeachIze , received acknowledgement as a food critic (second place), entertainment columnist (third place), and best individual blog (second place.)

Streetsblog congratulates the many many other Press Club award winners - from media outlets great and small. Streetsblog thanks the L.A. Press Club for not just supporting and acknowledging the work of Southern California journalists, but also fighting for our rights and our safety.