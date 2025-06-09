This Week In Livable Streets

Repave 405, No Kings, T-Committee, Metro subway service hearing, and more.
- Tuesday 6/10 - Caltrans will host a virtual information meeting for its "Repave 405" project, formally the Interstate 405 Sepulveda Pass Pavement Rehabilitation Project. Caltrans states that the $143.7 million project "will rehabilitate pavement, enhance safety features, and improve pedestrian infrastructure" on and near the 405 Freeway from Van Nuys (Victory Boulevard) to Westwood (Wilshire Boulevard). Register for the 6 p.m. virtual meeting. Sign up to receive Repave 405 project updates. See also earlier SBLA coverage of this project.
- Wednesday 6/10 - The L.A. City Council will convene an 8:30 a.m. joint meeting of its Transportation and Public Works Committees. Councilmembers will discuss and vote on various agenda items, including the Measure HLA draft implementation ordinance, bike lane enforcement, bus electrification, bikeway maintenance, and more. Details at meeting agenda and Streets for All alert.
- Wednesday 6/12 - Metro will host a D Line Extension Sections 1, 2, and 3 Service Plan Public Hearing. Details at Metro event page or meeting agenda.
- Saturday 6/14 - Scores of "No Kings" protests are planned nationwide, including at least a half-dozen L.A. County events. Find various protests at Mobilize webpage listing.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Between Vermont and Western Avenues, the Metro D Line is temporarily out of service - through late July.
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org