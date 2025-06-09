Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

4:50 PM PDT on June 9, 2025

Repave 405 project meeting this week

Repave 405, No Kings, T-Committee, Metro subway service hearing, and more.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Civil Rights

Thousands Peacefully Rally for Release of Labor Leader David Huerta

"¡Estamos aqui! ¡Pertenecemos aqui! We are here and we belong here!"

June 9, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Fire and ICE

June 9, 2025
Metro

Metro’s LAX Mega-Station Is Open

The 11-acre $900 million LAX Metro Transit Center is open to the public - and it's spectacular!

June 6, 2025
SGV

Glendora Celebrates New Metro A Line Station

As the rail line chugs toward its grand opening, officials are optimistic that there will be an extension into the Inland Empire.

June 6, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

June 6, 2025
SGV

Monrovia Breaks Ground on Park Honoring Japanese-American Poet Satoru Tsuneishi

Satoru Tsuneishi Park will be adorned with haikus written by the man who promoted the artform in America, before and after WWII

June 5, 2025
