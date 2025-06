This Week In Livable Streets

- Caltrans will host a virtual information meeting for its "Repave 405" project, formally the Interstate 405 Sepulveda Pass Pavement Rehabilitation Project. Caltrans states that the $143.7 million project "will rehabilitate pavement, enhance safety features, and improve pedestrian infrastructure" on and near the 405 Freeway from Van Nuys (Victory Boulevard) to Westwood (Wilshire Boulevard). Register for the 6 p.m. virtual meeting Sign up to receive Repave 405 project updates . See also earlier SBLA coverage of this project