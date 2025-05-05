This Week In Livable Streets

Long Beach Beach Streets extends west, bike and boat on the same ActiveSGV ride, and more.

Saturday 5/10 - Long Beach - Long Beach Beach Streets returns next week, with a new three-mile route exploring West Long Beach, mainly on Santa Fe Avenue and Willow Street. The free family-friendly open streets event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Transit access is very easy via the Metro A Line Willow Station. The route also connects to the L.A. River/ LARIO Bike Trail which runs along the lower L.A. River and Rio Hondo. Beach Streets West is presented by Metro and the city of Long Beach.

Saturday 5/10 - ActiveSGV will host a free Merced Ave Greenway: Bike & Boats "a three-hour tour." The ride will start and end at the Jeff Seymour Family Center. It will tour the San Gabriel River Bike Path, the Whittier Narrows Recreational Area, and the Merced Ave Greenway project. This ride will include a free 30-minute paddle boat ride at Legg Lake. Details and RSVP via Eventbrite

Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts: Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027



