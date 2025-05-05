Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

This Week In Livable Streets

Long Beach Beach Streets, bike and boat on the same ActiveSGV ride, and more

4:55 PM PDT on May 5, 2025

Beach Streets West takes place this Saturday

Long Beach Beach Streets extends west, bike and boat on the same ActiveSGV ride, and more.

  • Saturday 5/10 - Long Beach Beach Streets returns next week, with a new three-mile route exploring West Long Beach, mainly on Santa Fe Avenue and Willow Street. The free family-friendly open streets event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Transit access is very easy via the Metro A Line Willow Station. The route also connects to the L.A. River/LARIO Bike Trail which runs along the lower L.A. River and Rio Hondo. Beach Streets West is presented by Metro and the city of Long Beach.
  • Saturday 5/10 - ActiveSGV will host a free Merced Ave Greenway: Bike & Boats "a three-hour tour." The ride will start and end at the Jeff Seymour Family Center. It will tour the San Gabriel River Bike Path, the Whittier Narrows Recreational Area, and the Merced Ave Greenway project. This ride will include a free 30-minute paddle boat ride at Legg Lake. Details and RSVP via Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

