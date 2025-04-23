Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
LADOT

Eyes on the Street: New Protected Bike Lane on San Vicente Blvd

San Vicente's new stretch of parking-protected bike lane extends a half mile, from Keniston Avenue to Redondo Boulevard

5:30 PM PDT on April 23, 2025

New parking-protected bike lane on San Vicente. Photos by Joe Linton

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

The L.A. City Department of Transportation recently extended the westbound protected bike lane on San Vicente Boulevard in Mid-City.

In late 2022, LADOT installed parking-protected bike lanes on San Vicente for much of the way between La Brea Avenue and Genesee Avenue. At that time, the new bike lanes were omitted for three block of the north (westbound) side of the street, pending completion of an LADWP project.

This month LADOT completed that 2022 bikeway project, and extended it an additional half-dozen blocks eastward.

San Vicente's new stretch of parking-protected bike lane extends a half mile, from Keniston Avenue (very near Pico Boulevard) to Redondo Boulevard. Part of this upgraded an existing unprotected bike lane; part of it is new bike lane.

On San Vicente east of La Brea Avenue, LADOT upgraded the existing unprotected bike lane to parking-protected
New parking-protected bike lane on San Vicente Boulevard
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

April 23, 2025
Freeways

Freeway Updates: 91 Widening, Repave 405, and 105 Safety Fixes

A Metro/Caltrans 91 Freeway expansion project is on hold. Caltrans 105/Studebaker safety enhancements are complete. Caltrans is planning $144M worth of repaving and upgrading for the 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.

April 22, 2025
Take the survey at Foothill Transit!
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board, Transportation Committee, Repave 405, and more

April 22, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

April 22, 2025
See all posts