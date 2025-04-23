Eyes on the Street: New Protected Bike Lane on San Vicente Blvd

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

The L.A. City Department of Transportation recently extended the westbound protected bike lane on San Vicente Boulevard in Mid-City.

In late 2022, LADOT installed parking-protected bike lanes on San Vicente for much of the way between La Brea Avenue and Genesee Avenue. At that time, the new bike lanes were omitted for three block of the north (westbound) side of the street, pending completion of an LADWP project.

This month LADOT completed that 2022 bikeway project, and extended it an additional half-dozen blocks eastward.

San Vicente's new stretch of parking-protected bike lane extends a half mile, from Keniston Avenue (very near Pico Boulevard) to Redondo Boulevard. Part of this upgraded an existing unprotected bike lane; part of it is new bike lane.

On San Vicente east of La Brea Avenue, LADOT upgraded the existing unprotected bike lane to parking-protected