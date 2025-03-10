This Week In Livable Streets

Metro subway construction, Culver City Complete Streets, mega-events, and more.
- Wednesday 3/12 - Metro will host an in-person meeting to update the public on Metro Purple Line construction - sections 1 and 2 - focused on Beverly Hills stations. The 6 p.m. meeting will take place at Beverly Hills City Hall, Municipal Gallery, at 455 N. Rexford Drive. Details at Metro event page.
- Starting Wednesday 3/12 - Culver City will host a series of workshops and walking tours for the city's Complete Streets Design Standards. Learn about complete streets and how the city is working to unite its Complete Streets Policy with best practices, design standards, and other plans. Provide feedback. In-person workshops are Wednesday 3/12 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday 3/19 at 6 p.m. Walking tours are Saturday 3/29 at 11 a.m. and Saturday 4/5 at 11 a.m. Details at Culver City announcement.
- Next Monday 3/17 - Torched talks with mega-event researcher Cerianne Robertson. The free virtual talk starts at noon on Zoom. Details at Torched.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- For subway construction, Metro will close four blocks of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills for 3 weeks starting next Monday 3/17. Buses will detour. Sidewalks will remain open/passable.
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org