This Week In Livable Streets

Metro subway construction, Culver City Complete Streets, mega events, and more

4:14 PM PDT on March 10, 2025

Starting next Monday 3/7 – for three weeks – Metro will close Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills

Metro subway construction, Culver City Complete Streets, mega-events, and more.

  • Wednesday 3/12 - Metro will host an in-person meeting to update the public on Metro Purple Line construction - sections 1 and 2 - focused on Beverly Hills stations. The 6 p.m. meeting will take place at Beverly Hills City Hall, Municipal Gallery, at 455 N. Rexford Drive. Details at Metro event page.
  • Starting Wednesday 3/12 - Culver City will host a series of workshops and walking tours for the city's Complete Streets Design Standards. Learn about complete streets and how the city is working to unite its Complete Streets Policy with best practices, design standards, and other plans. Provide feedback. In-person workshops are Wednesday 3/12 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday 3/19 at 6 p.m. Walking tours are Saturday 3/29 at 11 a.m. and Saturday 4/5 at 11 a.m. Details at Culver City announcement.
  • Next Monday 3/17 - Torched talks with mega-event researcher Cerianne Robertson. The free virtual talk starts at noon on Zoom. Details at Torched.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Santa Monica

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Bergamot Station First/Last Mile Construction

New protected bike lanes and crosswalks are open on 26th Street - more upgrades under construction

March 10, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

March 10, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
Metro

Metro/Caltrans L.A. County Freeway Widening Accounted for Over 96 Percent of Recent Home Demolitions Statewide

Southern California has borne the brunt of harmful freeway widening, with L.A. County projects - where Caltrans partnered with Metro - resulting in mass demolition of homes and businesses

March 7, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

March 7, 2025
