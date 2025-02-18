This Week In Livable Streets

Skip to Content
New South L.A. CicLAvia route this Sunday - plus Metro meetings, MacArthur Park clean-up, and more

11:59 AM PST on February 18, 2025

CicLAvia map for February 23

New South L.A. CicLAvia route this Sunday - plus Metro meetings, MacArthur Park bike lane clean-up, and more.

  • Wednesday and Thursday 2/19-20 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
  • Thursday 2/20 - Metro will host an in-person meeting on its study of a future Metrolink/Amtrak station in Pico Rivera. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Pico Rivera Senior Center at 9200 Mines Avenue. Details at Metro event page.
  • Saturday 2/22 - Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) will co-host a community clean-up event at MacArthur Park, including bike lane clean-up. Details at SAFE event page.
  • Sunday 2/23 - CicLAvia returns with the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CicLAvia - West Adams meets University Park presented by Metro. The free, fun, family-friendly open streets event will extend four miles, mainly along Jefferson Boulevard from USC to La Brea Avenue. Participants can bike, walk, skate, jog, etc. as much or as little as they like on car-free streets. Metro rail access is convenient via E or K Lines. Cyclists can bicycle to the route via the E Line bike path/lanes (to the west) or MyFigueroa [map] (Figueroa Street protected bike lanes, connecting to the Metro A Line and to downtown L.A.). Details at CicLAvia event page.
  • Sunday 2/23 - During CicLAvia, Metro will host a Zoom meeting on plans for first/last mile connections to future Glendale Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations. Details at Biking in L.A.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

