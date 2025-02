This Week In Livable Streets

- CicLAvia returns with the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CicLAvia - West Adams meets University Park presented by Metro. The free, fun, family-friendly open streets event will extend four miles, mainly along Jefferson Boulevard from USC to La Brea Avenue. Participants can bike, walk, skate, jog, etc. as much or as little as they like on car-free streets. Metro rail access is convenient via E or K Lines. Cyclists can bicycle to the route via the E Line bike path/lanes (to the west) or MyFigueroa map ] (Figueroa Street protected bike lanes, connecting to the Metro A Line and to downtown L.A.). Details at CicLAvia event page