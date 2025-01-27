Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro Eastside A Line extension meetings, and more

1:00 PM PST on January 27, 2025

Map of Metro Eastside Transit Corridor project – A Line extension to Montebello and Whittier

Metro Eastside A Line extension meetings and more.

  • Starting Tuesday 1/28 - Metro is holding a series of community input meetings on its plan to extend the E Line eastward to Montebello, then Whittier. The project is called the Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2. Meetings will take place Tuesday 1/28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at East L.A. Library, Wednesday 1/29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Commerce Senior Center, Saturday 2/1 from 10-11:30 a.m at the Chet Holifield Park Community Center in Montebello, and Monday 2/3 from 12-1 p.m. virtually via Zoom.
  • Next week, Tuesday 2/4 - Metro will host a telephone town hall meeting on the agency's 2025-26 budget. While it's good to push for livability priorities in the Metro budget, past annual budget theater meetings are generally not a constructive setting welcoming actually meaningful budget input. Details at The Source.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

