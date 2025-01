This Week In Livable Streets

Starting- Metro is holding a series of community input meetings on its plan to extend the E Line eastward to Montebello, then Whittier. The project is called the Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 . Meetings will take placefrom 5:30-7 p.m. at East L.A. Library from 6-7:30 p.m. at Commerce Senior Center from 10-11:30 a.m at the Chet Holifield Park Community Center in Montebello, andfrom 12-1 p.m. virtually via Zoom