Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

11:12 AM PST on December 12, 2024

Map of proposed West Hollywood speed limit reductions

  • Study Favors North K Line Fairfax Alignment (Beverly Press)
  • West Hollywood Commission Approves Decreasing Speed Limits (Beverly Press, WeHoOnline, city staff report and presentation)
  • Urbanize Previews Metro Olympics/Paralympics Reconnecting Communities Projects
  • More On Pomona Active Transportation Grant (SGV Tribune)
  • Pasadena Transit Proposes Overhaul Of Bus Service (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. Extends Outdoor Dining Deadline (KNBC)
  • County Approves Revised La Crescenta-Montrose Zoning (Crescenta Valley Weekly)
  • Carnage: LB Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Pole, Parked Cars (Watchdog)
    • Deadly Upland Hit-and-Run Crashes Devastate Family (KTLA)
    • Fiery Big Rig Crash On 605 In City Of Industry (KCAL)
  • Court Date Today In Metro Station/210 Freeway Attack (Pasdena Now)
  • CA Republican Announces He Plans A Bill To Stop CA High-Speed Rail (KTLA)
  • DTLA 97-Unit Women's Center Supportive Housing Approved (Urbanize)
  • L.A. City Overspending Could Mean Cuts (LAist)

