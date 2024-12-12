Thursday’s Headlines

- Study Favors North K Line Fairfax Alignment (Beverly Press)
- West Hollywood Commission Approves Decreasing Speed Limits (Beverly Press, WeHoOnline, city staff report and presentation)
- Urbanize Previews Metro Olympics/Paralympics Reconnecting Communities Projects
- More On Pomona Active Transportation Grant (SGV Tribune)
- Pasadena Transit Proposes Overhaul Of Bus Service (Pasadena Now)
- L.A. Extends Outdoor Dining Deadline (KNBC)
- County Approves Revised La Crescenta-Montrose Zoning (Crescenta Valley Weekly)
- Carnage: LB Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Pole, Parked Cars (Watchdog)
- Court Date Today In Metro Station/210 Freeway Attack (Pasdena Now)
- CA Republican Announces He Plans A Bill To Stop CA High-Speed Rail (KTLA)
- DTLA 97-Unit Women's Center Supportive Housing Approved (Urbanize)
- L.A. City Overspending Could Mean Cuts (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA