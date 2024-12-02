This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia in the West Valley, Metro board meeting, Forest Lawn Drive, Vermont Transit Corridor, and more.
- Wednesday 12/4 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of full council votes. The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, Room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 12/4 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. in-person D Line construction update meeting at Beverly Hills City Hall. Details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 12/4 - L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman and the city Transportation Department (LADOT) will host an open house on the long-delayed safety improvements planned for Forest Lawn Drive near the north side of Griffith Park. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Junior Achievement Center at 6250 Forest Lawn Drive. Details at LADOT Twitter and Streets for All alert.
- Thursday 12/5 - The full Metro board will meet starting at 10 a.m. to vote on various agenda items. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage. Background on some items at last week's SBLA post.
- Starting Saturday 12/7 - Metro will host five public meetings for its Vermont Avenue transit project.
- Saturday 12/7 at 10 a.m. in-person at Masjid Umar ibn Al-Khattab at 1025 W. Exposition Boulevard in South L.A.
- Monday 12/9 at 6 p.m. in-person at Crenshaw Christian Center at 7901 Vermont Avenue in South L.A.
- Wednesday 12/11 at 12 p.m. virtual meeting
- Wednesday 12/11 at 6 p.m. in-person at L.A. City College Student Union, Room A, 855 N Vermont Avenue, in East Hollywood
- Monday 12/16 at 6 p.m. virtual meeting
- Sunday 12/23 - CicLAvia will open streets in the West San Fernando Valley this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The five-mile long route extends on Sherman Way from Shoup Avenue to Lindley Avenue. The event is free, fun, and family-friendly; participants can bike, walk, skate, etc. as little or as much as they like. There is not much in the way of rail connections to this CicLAvia event (it's a 3.5-mile bike ride from the Chatsworth Amtrak/Metrolink station or a 9-mile ride from the North Hollywood B Line station). The route is accessible via the Metro G Line Bus Rapid Transit and many other bus lines; there is space for only three bikes per bus, so expect many racks to be full. The route connects to bike paths along the G Line and the L.A. River (though the river path has many gaps through the Valley) as well as the Reseda Boulevard bikeway. Details at event webpage.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations. Also, Metro weekend Foothill A Line resumes this weekend, with a bus bridge serving four closed stations east of Monrovia.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org