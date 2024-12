This Week In Livable Streets

- CicLAvia will open streets in the West San Fernando Valley this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The five-mile long route extends on Sherman Way from Shoup Avenue to Lindley Avenue. The event is free, fun, and family-friendly; participants can bike, walk, skate, etc. as little or as much as they like. There is not much in the way of rail connections to this CicLAvia event (it's a 3.5-mile bike ride from the Chatsworth Amtrak/Metrolink station or a 9-mile ride from the North Hollywood B Line station). The route is accessible via the Metro G Line Bus Rapid Transit and many other bus lines; there is space for only three bikes per bus, so expect many racks to be full. The route connects to bike paths along the G Line and the L.A. River (though the river path has many gaps through the Valley) as well as the Reseda Boulevard bikeway. Details at event webpage