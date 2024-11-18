This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committees, Glendale speed cameras, Metro 14 Freeway expansion, Foothill Boulevard, the Great L.A. Walk, and more.

Tuesday 11/19 - Metro will host the last of three scoping meetings on its planned expansion of the 14 Freeway through North L.A. County, called the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvements Project. Tomorrow will be a 6-8 p.m. in-person meeting at Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center at 3850 East Avenue S.

Wednesday 11/19 and Thursday 11/21 - Metro board committees will meet this week to discuss and vote on items in advance of the December board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage

Wednesday 11/19 and Thursday 11/21 - The city of Glendale is seeking public input on its speed camera enforcement pilot, including input on where cameras will be placed. The public is invited to learn more about the program and give feed back at a Wednesday 11/20 virtual meeting starting at 6 p.m. or a Thursday 11/21 in-person meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado Street. Meeting details at Glendale News-Press coverage . Give input via an online survey

Wednesday 11/13 - Caltrans will host an open house to gather input on proposed complete streets improvements on Foothill Boulevard through the cities of La Verne and Pomona. Attend an in-person meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at La Verne City Hall at 3660 D Street. Details at Caltrans tweet . Give input via an online survey

Saturday 11/23 - This Saturday will be the 19th annual Great Los Angeles Walk starting at 9 a.m. in Exposition Park and ending at UCLA. Walk part or all of the 15-mile route. Details at Great L.A. Walk website

Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire . Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.

