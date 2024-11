This Week In Livable Streets

and- The city of Glendale is seeking public input on its speed camera enforcement pilot, including input on where cameras will be placed. The public is invited to learn more about the program and give feed back at avirtual meeting starting at 6 p.m. or ain-person meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado Street. Meeting details at Glendale News-Press coverage . Give input via an online survey