Downtown Metro B/D Line Subway Service Suspended This Weekend For Electrical Work

This weekend Metro will temporarily suspend B/D (Red/Purple) Line subway service in downtown Los Angeles. Service will end at 9 p.m. Friday November 15 and will resume at 4 a.m. on Monday November 18. The B and D Lines will continue to operate through the Valley, Hollywood, Koreatown and MacArthur Park, but will temporarily terminate at 7th Street Station, where riders can transfer to A and E Lines.

Pershing Square, Civic Center, and Union Station B/D Line stations will be closed. At Union Station, only the subway will be closed. Other Metro bus and rail, Metrolink, Amtrak, etc. will remain open.

The temporary station closures will permit Metro to do electric work as part of the Division 20 railyard overhaul needed for subway expansion to Westwood. The under-construction D Line subway extension is being built in three segments. The first segment - from Western Avenue in Koreatown to La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills - is nearing completion and anticipated to open in late 2025.

Riders have quite a few options for getting around downtown L.A. during the temporary subway closure:

See Metro announcement for additional detail on the B/D Line temporary closure.

And that's not the only scheduled Metro rail closure this weekend. With Metro anticipated to open the new A Line (former Foothill Gold Line) extension to Pomona in mid-2025, there is a temporary construction closure there too.

Metro will temporarily close the four easternmost A Line stations - Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa Downtown, and APU/Citrus College - for two remaining weekends (November 15-17 and December 6-8). Station closures start Fridays at 9 p.m. and last though Sunday. Metro will provide a free shuttle bus running every 10 to 20 minutes between Monrovia Station and the four closed stations. A Line service from Monrovia to Long Beach will operate as usual.

See Metro's The Source for additional detail on the A Line temporary closures.