Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:24 AM PDT on October 29, 2024

Metro will change C and K Line operations on November 3 – in preparation for opening of new LAX stations

  • Body Cam Video Released From August DTLB Metro Station Shooting (KTLA)
  • More On Metro Transit Watch App Revamp (KCAL)
  • Caltrans To Close Vincent Thomas Bridge For About A Year For Revamp (Watchdog)
  • Awful Center-Running Chandler Bike Project Receives Federal Funds (Biking in L.A.)
  • Carnage: Person Killed, Another Critical, In Wrong-Way Crash On 405 In Carson (KTLA, KCAL)
  • Updated Plans For San Pedro Waterfront Project (LongBeachIze)
  • Sunday, C and K Line Service Changes: South Bay Stations Become K Line (The Source)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Housing

Streetsblog L.A. Endorsement: Yes on Measure A

Help address L.A.'s homelessness crisis by voting yes on Measure A - the half-cent sales tax that will fund affordable housing, services for mental health, addiction and domestic violence, and homelessness prevention

October 29, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

October 29, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
People St

Westwood’s Broxton Avenue Pedestrian Plaza is Open

Broxton Plaza is now open, with additional People St features coming in November

October 28, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

October 28, 2024
See all posts