Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:10 AM PDT on October 28, 2024

Metro Transit Watch app upgrades

  • County Opens New Vincent Community Bikeway (Solis Instagram, LACDPW Twitter)
  • Help Metro Plan NoHo-Pasadena BRT First/Last Mile Connections (The Source)
  • More On Inglewood People Mover Project's Apparent Demise (Daily News)
  • Metrolink Service Expansion Off To Bumpy Start (KTLA)
  • Affordable Housing Planned For Metro 17th/SMC Station Site (SMDP)
  • Under Construction LAX Rail Corrects Embarrassing Misstep (LAT)
  • Metro Upgrading Transit Watch App (The Source)
  • Pedestrian Struck and Killed By Metrolink Train In Palmdale/Lancaster (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Mini-Motorbike Rider In Ktown (NBC4, KTLA)
    • Riverside Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
    • San Bernardino DUI Driver Jumps Curb, Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Motorcyclist And Pedestrian Killed In Ventura County Freeway Crash (KTLA)
    • Two Transported to Hospital In 14 Freeway Car-Motorcycle Crash (Hometown Station)
  • Officials Celebrate Caltrans Homes For Sale (South Pas Review)
  • Torched Debunks Last Friday's Traffic Nightmare

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

