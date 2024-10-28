Monday’s Headlines

- County Opens New Vincent Community Bikeway (Solis Instagram, LACDPW Twitter)
- Help Metro Plan NoHo-Pasadena BRT First/Last Mile Connections (The Source)
- More On Inglewood People Mover Project's Apparent Demise (Daily News)
- Metrolink Service Expansion Off To Bumpy Start (KTLA)
- Affordable Housing Planned For Metro 17th/SMC Station Site (SMDP)
- Under Construction LAX Rail Corrects Embarrassing Misstep (LAT)
- Metro Upgrading Transit Watch App (The Source)
- Pedestrian Struck and Killed By Metrolink Train In Palmdale/Lancaster (LAT)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Mini-Motorbike Rider In Ktown (NBC4, KTLA)
- Riverside Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
- San Bernardino DUI Driver Jumps Curb, Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Motorcyclist And Pedestrian Killed In Ventura County Freeway Crash (KTLA)
- Two Transported to Hospital In 14 Freeway Car-Motorcycle Crash (Hometown Station)
- Officials Celebrate Caltrans Homes For Sale (South Pas Review)
- Torched Debunks Last Friday's Traffic Nightmare
