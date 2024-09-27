Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:55 AM PDT on September 27, 2024

From yesterday’s Metro CEO report: today’s weekend Metro bus/rail ridership exceeds pre-COVID levels

  • The Story of L.A.'s Gender Expansive Ride (CalBike)
  • Updated Boyle Heights Plan Has More Affordable Housing (BH Beat)
  • Planning Commission Approves Housing Incentives, Without Single-Family (ACT-LA Twitter)
  • Metro Board Meeting Recap (SBLA Twitter)
  • Next Wednesday Is California Clean Air Day
  • Bike Theft Issues At Cal State Northridge (Sundial)
  • WeHo Online On West Hollywood Enforcement Efforts Against Street Vendors
  • State To Add Anti-Suicide Measures At Moorpark Freeway Bridge (Acorn)
  • 63 EV Charging Station Lot Opens In Claremont/Upland (Courier)
  • KTLA Previews Future Air Taxis
  • Judge Rules L.A. Violated State Law In Denying Winnetka Housing (LAist)

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

