This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, L.A. City road widening, Metro Youth Council, County bike/walk safety implementation, Sepulveda rail, Metro sustainability, Rosemead Boulevard, and more.
- Ongoing - Metro recently entered phase 2 of C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations. Additional information is at The Source.
- Tuesday 9/24 - At their 9:30 a.m. meeting, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors will be voting on taking the first steps toward enacting an ordinance, similar to the L.A. City's Measure HLA, which would mandate the county implement the County's Bicycle Master Plan and Vision Zero plans during street maintenance work. The county is also considering motions on incorporating best practices into its bike plan, and on mitigating extreme heat. Details at Streets for All alert and/or meeting agenda items 4, 5, and 10.
- Tuesday 9/24 - City Council will continue discussion of the effort to strengthen tenants' rights via amendments to the Tenant Anti-Harassment Ordinance. See the agenda for more on the amendments (Item 30) and details on how to listen in/participate. Meeting begins at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday 9/25 - The L.A. City Council Public Works Committee will consider approving the city's long overdue moratorium on automatic road widening (see SBLA 2023 backgrounder) and a motion fast-tracking bollard for protecting pedestrians and buildings. The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, Room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. Streets for All is encouraging people to show up and speak in support of these motions. Details at Streets for All alert.
- Wednesday 9/25 - Metro will host a virtual community meeting with updates on its Airport Metro Connector project from 5-6 p.m. Details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 9/25 - Caltrans will host an open house meeting for its Rosemead Boulevard Complete Streets project. Give input at the in-person meeting from 6-7 p.m. at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte, or via email or an online survey. Details at last week's SBLA coverage.
- Thursday 9/26 - Starting at 10 a.m., the full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on agenda items, including G (Orange) Line improvements, electric buses, Olympics transportation, and more. Meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Thursday 9/26 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee will host community listening sessions to discuss the agency's Transit Community Public Safety Department (TCPSD) Implementation Plan and desired traits for a new Chief of Police. First listening session is Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Union Station's Fred Harvey Room. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 9/26 - Are you 14-17 years old and interested in potentially serving on the Metro Youth Council? Attend a virtual information session taking place from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom. Youth Council applications are due next Monday 10/1. Details at Metro event or Metro Youth Council webpages.
- Saturday 9/28 - Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners will host an open house to educate attendees about Metro Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project automated heavy rail alternatives. The 12-2 p.m. meeting includes light lunch, and will take place at Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, at 5056 Van Nuys Boulevard, Building B, in Sherman Oaks. Find details and pre-register at Eventbrite.
- Sunday 9/29 - The Climate Reality Project will host a talk by Metro Executive Officer for Sustainability Policy Heather Repenning. The event will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Details at event page.
- Next week is So Cal Transit Week - details at Move L.A. The week-long event includes free transit rides on Clean Air Day, Tuesday 10/2.
