This Week In Livable Streets

- At their 9:30 a.m. meeting, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors will be voting on taking the first steps toward enacting an ordinance, similar to the L.A. City's Measure HLA, which would mandate the county implement the County's Bicycle Master Plan and Vision Zero plans during street maintenance work. The county is also considering motions on incorporating best practices into its bike plan, and on mitigating extreme heat. Details at Streets for All alert and/or meeting agenda items 4, 5, and 10.