Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:27 AM PDT on August 22, 2024

ACT-LA bus stop activation today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • West Hollywood Poised To Approve $8.2M Grant Including Fountain Bikeway (WeHoNews)
    • WeHoOnline Remains Critical Of Fountain Avenue Bikeway
  • CicLAvia's Lessons for the Future of Southern California Streets (Torched)
  • Mayor Bass Touts Street Safety Improvements Around Schools (Daily News)
  • Who Is Monitoring Metro Station Security Cameras? (KTLA)
  • Whittier Decides to Rip Out Lots Of Downtown Trees After All (Whittier Daily News)
  • Eastside Residents Want More Say In USC Medical Campus Plans (BH Beat)
  • Infill Housing Solves L.A.'s Housing And Climate Crises (Next City)
  • For Celebrations, Long Beach Is Closing Pine Avenue For 2 Weeks (Watchdog, LB Post)
  • PeopleMover Train Cars Arrive At LAX (LAT, Daily News)
  • Carnage: North Hollywood Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested (KTLA)
    • Redditor Shaken Witnessing Fatal Crash On 110 Freeway
    • Thieves Crash Truck To Smash Into Chatsworth Smoke Shop (KABC)
  • Sign Action Network Petition In Support Of Metrolink Overhead Electrification, Like Caltrain
    • But Don't Expect It To Happen Right Away (KTLA)

Calendar extra: Today Thursday 8/22 the Alliance for Community Transit L.A. will host a bus stop activation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the southeast corner of Vermont Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. Details at event flier on Instagram.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

West Hollywood

Eyes on the Street: WeHo Ped/Bike Crossing Nearly Completed

The city of West Hollywood is putting the finishing touches - including bright green paint - on its nearly complete new walk/bike crossing on San Vicente Boulevard at Rosewood Drive

August 21, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

August 21, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Streetsblog USA

Oregon Highway Expansion Facing Second Lawsuit for ‘Cumulative Impacts’

The Beaver State Department of Transportation doubly violated federal law, a new lawsuit charges

August 20, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

August 20, 2024
See all posts