Thursday’s Headlines

- West Hollywood Poised To Approve $8.2M Grant Including Fountain Bikeway (WeHoNews)
- WeHoOnline Remains Critical Of Fountain Avenue Bikeway
- CicLAvia's Lessons for the Future of Southern California Streets (Torched)
- Mayor Bass Touts Street Safety Improvements Around Schools (Daily News)
- Who Is Monitoring Metro Station Security Cameras? (KTLA)
- Whittier Decides to Rip Out Lots Of Downtown Trees After All (Whittier Daily News)
- Eastside Residents Want More Say In USC Medical Campus Plans (BH Beat)
- Infill Housing Solves L.A.'s Housing And Climate Crises (Next City)
- For Celebrations, Long Beach Is Closing Pine Avenue For 2 Weeks (Watchdog, LB Post)
- PeopleMover Train Cars Arrive At LAX (LAT, Daily News)
- Carnage: North Hollywood Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested (KTLA)
- Sign Action Network Petition In Support Of Metrolink Overhead Electrification, Like Caltrain
- But Don't Expect It To Happen Right Away (KTLA)
Calendar extra: Today Thursday 8/22 the Alliance for Community Transit L.A. will host a bus stop activation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the southeast corner of Vermont Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. Details at event flier on Instagram.
