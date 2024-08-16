Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:15 AM PDT on August 16, 2024

Hollywood Boulevard bike lanes. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • More On Hollywood Boulevard Safety Upgrades (KTLA, KNBC, Daily News, LAist)
  • Metro 605 Plan Would Expand Lanes, But Not Take Homes (SGV Tribune)
  • Public Gives Input On Metro K Line North Extension (Beverly Press, WeHoOnline)
    • Will West Hollywood West Be Swallowed By the Metro? (WeHoOnline)
  • Latest Construction Photos Of Metro LAX Connector (Reddit)
  • Carnage: Tarzana Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Montclair Hit-and-Run Crash Victim Taken Off Life Support (KABC)
    • Victorville Bicyclist Killed In Motorcycle Crash (Biking in L.A.)
    • Victim Dies Months After LB Motorcycle Crash (Watchdog)
  • Exposition Park Gets $352M To Underground Parking To Add Surface Park (Urbanize)
  • Long Beach Public Works Struggles To Keep Up With Fixing Potholes (LB Post)
  • 9-Story Affordable Housing Proposed By Future Wilshire/La Brea Station (Urbanize)
  • Newsom Pushes Legislation Against Gas Price Spikes (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

SGV

Metro/Caltrans Reconfiguration of the 605’s Valley Blvd Ramps set for 2025

The $48M project is meant to pave the way for a multi-billion dollar freeway widening project to come

August 16, 2024
Hugo Soto-Martinez

Soto-Martinez, Raman, and LADOT Celebrate Hollywood Boulevard Safety Upgrades

In welcoming Hollywood's first protected bike lanes, Councilmember Raman proclaimed, "It is an incredibly exciting moment to say the majority of Angelenos want safe streets and we are here to say 'yes' to it."

August 15, 2024
Metro

A Peek into Metro Rail Ridership Details Station-by-Station

Metro station by station figures shows that: new infrastructure (Regional Connector and K Line) are doing great. Few light rail stations lost ridership, but nearly all heavy rail stations did. 7th/Metro Center is a beast.

August 14, 2024
