Friday’s Headlines

- More On Hollywood Boulevard Safety Upgrades (KTLA, KNBC, Daily News, LAist)
- Metro 605 Plan Would Expand Lanes, But Not Take Homes (SGV Tribune)
- Public Gives Input On Metro K Line North Extension (Beverly Press, WeHoOnline)
- Will West Hollywood West Be Swallowed By the Metro? (WeHoOnline)
- Latest Construction Photos Of Metro LAX Connector (Reddit)
- Carnage: Tarzana Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Montclair Hit-and-Run Crash Victim Taken Off Life Support (KABC)
- Victorville Bicyclist Killed In Motorcycle Crash (Biking in L.A.)
- Victim Dies Months After LB Motorcycle Crash (Watchdog)
- Exposition Park Gets $352M To Underground Parking To Add Surface Park (Urbanize)
- Long Beach Public Works Struggles To Keep Up With Fixing Potholes (LB Post)
- 9-Story Affordable Housing Proposed By Future Wilshire/La Brea Station (Urbanize)
- Newsom Pushes Legislation Against Gas Price Spikes (LAT)
