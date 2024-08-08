Thursday’s Headlines

- Family files claim against Los Angeles after undercover officer kills 18-year-old son (KCAL, LAT); see full press conference at FilmthePoliceLA's YouTube
Climate
- A melting Alaska glacier keeps inundating Juneau. Floods are getting worse. (WaPo); Rising Seas Already Flood Some Bay Area Schools. The Risk Will Only Get Worse (KQED)
- In Montana, 911 calls reveal hidden impact of heat waves on rural seniors (NPR)
- When Climate Funds Pay for Highway Expansion (CityLab)
- Revisiting Biden’s plan to rip down inner city highways (E&E)
Mobility
- City of Vernon, population 220, claims Union Station revamp will hurt local businesses, create traffic congestion and negatively impact emergency response times (KTLA)
- Woman brutally attacked, dragged across tracks and onto freeway near Pasadena Metro station (LAT)
- Long Beach officers shoot, injure man with fake gun after brief foot chase near Metro platform (KCAL)
- Elsewhere: Detroit driver records himself striking bicyclist in Detroit, posts video on social media (Fox 2 Detroit); Woman waiting for bus killed by suspect leading police on chase, officials say (KHOU); South Carolina Cops Target Out-of-State Drivers for Highway Robbery (Reason)
Housing
- Sale of massive Skid Row homeless housing portfolio approved by judge. (LAT)
- L.A. County Supervisors approve up to $140M for new affordable housing (Urbanize LA)
- Fraud investigation launched into homeless service provider for LA’s Inside Safe program (LAist)
- LA's plan to give renters free eviction attorneys as a ‘right’ moves forward (LAist)
- 18-story senior housing complex proposed at 10354 Wilshire Blvd. in Westwood (Urbanize LA)
- Facing a 25% teacher turnover rate, Daly City school district opens affordable housing units for teachers at elementary school (CBS Bay Area; NBC Bay Area)
- The Tenant Trap: Rising rents, unlivable apartments leave Chicago tenants desperate, confused, and often helpless (InjusticeWatch)
- Overcharged, then evicted: How errors push out public housing residents (WaPo)
- Social Housing Isn’t Just a Vienna Thing. It’s Core to New York’s Past – and Could Be Its Future says policy wonk who helped pen NY's housing authority bill (Next City)
Place
- Why honor false histories invented by regional boosters and auto clubs? LAT's 404 team looks at El Camino Real (404 IG)
- Transforming front yards to feed dozens of families (KCAL)
- Quakes gonna quake. Dozens of aftershocks continue to rattle SoCal a day after 5.2 earthquake in Kern County (ABC7)
- Ferguson 10 years later (Nine PBS); A Living St. Louis Special (PBS); Brown's mother takes her case to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (NPR)
An update on former Sheriff Villanueva's shenanigans
- Ex-L.A. sheriff’s corruption squad targeted Kuehl. Now state has dropped the case (LAT)
