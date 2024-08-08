Thursday’s Headlines

L.A. Controller Kenneth Mejia recently posted about the city’s settlement payouts, tweeting, “The City of L.A. spent $247M on Liability Payouts in FY2024 but budgeted ONLY $87M for FY2025. One month into FY2025 (July 2024) and we’ve already spent $39.5M or 45%.” Of note, $20M of those payments thus far were tied to the 27th St. fireworks blast. LAPD does consistently tend to be responsible for a significant portion of payouts as a general rule, but settlements related to crashes, trips and falls, and other street-related claims are not insignificant. Source: L.A. Controller