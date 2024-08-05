Monday’s Headlines

ICYMI over the weekend, RFK Jr. claimed responsibility for a dead bear cub that turned up in Central Park a decade ago. Somehow he thought explaining why he did it to Roseanne would make him look better. Spoiler alert: claiming he hauled a dead cub to a park and left a bicycle with it to draw attention to the new NYC bike lanes - which he falsely claimed led to people being injured and killed left and right - did not make everyone (or even Roseanne) go, "Sure, that makes sense."

