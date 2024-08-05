Monday’s Headlines

ICYMI over the weekend, RFK Jr. claimed responsibility for a dead bear cub that turned up in Central Park a decade ago. Somehow he thought explaining why he did it to Roseanne would make him look better. Spoiler alert: claiming he hauled a dead cub to a park and left a bicycle with it to draw attention to the new NYC bike lanes - which he falsely claimed led to people being injured and killed left and right - did not make everyone (or even Roseanne) go, "Sure, that makes sense."
- Will global warming turn L.A. into San Bernardino? Map models climate change in 60 years (LAT); Rain-related disasters have killed more than 250 in a devastating week across Asia (LAT)
- Agoura Hills wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway takes shape with completed deck (ABC7)
- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass extends popular ‘Al Fresco’ sidewalk cafe rules (DailyNews)
- It's likely being rejoined — but why was LA’s MacArthur Park split apart in the first place? (LAist)
- Why some organizations say the LA 2028 Olympic games are a bad idea (DailyNews)
- Neighbors near Hollywood sign say 2028 Olympic tourists could cause massive fire, but mostly they seem to hate tourists and tiktokers (NBC)
- Speaking of the Olympics, please stop broadcasting/reporting pursuits like they are Olympic events: Driver catches a ride in another vehicle mid-pursuit in South LA (NBC; ABC7)
- Suspect critically injures bicyclist while trying to get away from police in El Segundo (KCAL)
- Cyclist in his 40s killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect (ABC7)
- 7-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in LA's West Adams area shuts down eastbound lanes for hours (ABC7)
- Vehicle nearly crashes into Los Angeles Police Department station (KTLA)
- The crash that killed off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was a solo crash (KTLA)
- Man found fatally shot at scene of single-car crash in South L.A., two others injured, though it is unclear how (LAT)
- KDL has been shaking the money tree, including his own state-level committee (LAT)
- Needles, CA hotter than Phoenix — and every other U.S. city in July (KTLA)
- LAT aims for balance on Newsom's order re: encampments with Op Eds from a formerly unhoused person and... a guy from the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund who lives on the East Coast
- CM Traci Park ramps up efforts to clear vehicle encampments in her district (NBC); London Breed's more aggressive approach in SF shows folks return soon after spots have been cleared because moving them doesn't fix the problem (KCAL)
- Environmental groups claim saving train tracks harms San Clemente’s beaches (Voice of OC)
- Here's a look at the subway cars that could run through the Sepulveda Pass (UrbanizeLA)
- Oklahoma Man out for early morning walk with his 6yo son told he is suspicious, thrown to ground by Watonga PD, causing massive outcry from townspeople (KOCO)
