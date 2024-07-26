Friday’s Headlines

- Gavin Newsom takes advantage of the Grants Pass ruling to issue an executive order requiring state agencies to remove encampments up and down CA, rightly setting off a massive uproar, a lot of head scratching (LAT, LAist, CalMatters, DailyNews, AP, WaPo, NYT), and some performative anger from Fox News, who took a brief break from the nonstop "San Francisco & L.A. are Lawless Blue Hellholes" beat to ask, "How dare the Governor say he wants to clean up those hellholes?" (Fox)
- Former Exide plant could become federally prioritized “Superfund” site (LA Public Press)
- LA is planning for hundreds of thousands of new homes. But not in single-family zones (LAist)
- 1,500 crushed cars fuel fierce blaze in Antelope Valley (LAT, NBC)
- Burning car pushed into gully started California fire that grew to 45,550 acres in just hours (NBC, WaPo, The Guardian, LAT)
- Inglewood Mayor James Butts pens an editorial asking Rep. Maxine Waters to reconsider her decision to side with Republican reps who struck a portion of the connector’s federal funding from a House appropriations bill (LAT)
- Metro adopts metal detectors, taller fare gate exits, more tap-to-exit stations (KTLA, DailyNews)
- California is No. 1 for road rage, survey reveals (NBC)
- LAPD officer pleads no contest to falsely identifying people as gang members (LAT)
- The NYT has live updates on the arson attack on high speed rail in Paris, causing widespread delays affecting about 800,000 travelers
