Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

6:27 AM PDT on July 26, 2024

WIsconsin wildflowers. Just because. Photo: Sahra Sulaiman

  • Gavin Newsom takes advantage of the Grants Pass ruling to issue an executive order requiring state agencies to remove encampments up and down CA, rightly setting off a massive uproar, a lot of head scratching (LAT, LAist, CalMatters, DailyNews, AP, WaPo, NYT), and some performative anger from Fox News, who took a brief break from the nonstop "San Francisco & L.A. are Lawless Blue Hellholes" beat to ask, "How dare the Governor say he wants to clean up those hellholes?" (Fox)
  • Former Exide plant could become federally prioritized “Superfund” site (LA Public Press)
  • LA is planning for hundreds of thousands of new homes. But not in single-family zones (LAist)
  • 1,500 crushed cars fuel fierce blaze in Antelope Valley (LAT, NBC)
  • Burning car pushed into gully started California fire that grew to 45,550 acres in just hours (NBC, WaPo, The Guardian, LAT)
  • Inglewood Mayor James Butts pens an editorial asking Rep. Maxine Waters to reconsider her decision to side with Republican reps who struck a portion of the connector’s federal funding from a House appropriations bill (LAT)
  • Metro adopts metal detectors, taller fare gate exits, more tap-to-exit stations (KTLA, DailyNews)
  • California is No. 1 for road rage, survey reveals (NBC)
  • LAPD officer pleads no contest to falsely identifying people as gang members (LAT)
  • The NYT has live updates on the arson attack on high speed rail in Paris, causing widespread delays affecting about 800,000 travelers

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

July 2024 Metro Board Meeting: Ridership Up, Security Measures, LAX, and More

LAX station will open this November. Metro will expand security measures, from TAP-to-Exit to turnstile hardening. Plus more Metro action!

July 25, 2024
SGV

Covina to Begin Construction on Recreation Village

The new facility will be next to the Metrolink station and include a variety of opportunities for fitness and amusement

July 25, 2024
Streetsblog California

Incomplete Streets Part 2: in OC Caltrans Ignores Caltrans Policy on Bike and Pedestrian Needs

Caltrans has a policy requiring Complete Streets in its projects, but Caltrans Districts routinely ignore it

July 24, 2024
