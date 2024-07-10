Wednesday’s Headlines

- County Takes Steps To Expand Board Of Supervisors (LAist)
- Culver City Extends Free Student Bus Pass Program (CC Crossroads)
- Students Protest Big Blue Bus Cuts To UCLA (SM Next)
- Minor Injuries As Person Assaults Metro Bus Driver In South L.A. (KTLA)
- More On Reconnecting MacArthur Park (LAT, Daily News)
- More On Foothill Gold Line Extension Funding (Urbanize)
- More On Metro $77M Federal Grant for Electric Buses (Daily News, KNX)
- Santa Monica Offers E-Bike Incentives For Low Income Residents (SM Next)
- L.A.'s Not-Quite-No-Build Olympics (Torched)
- Carnage: Fleeing Irwindale Driver Fatally Strikes Bicyclist (KABC)
- Seattle Visitor Impressed With LB Bike Practices (Seattle Bike Blog)
- Today In Climate Collapse Headlines
- So Cal Heat Sets Records (KABC, Pasadena Now, LAist)
- Unprecedented Heat In California (LAT, NYT, SF Chronicle, LAist)
- And In Much of the U.S. (NBC, Yahoo) Esp. Vegas (AP) D.C. (WaPo)
- And Rest of World (CBS, CNN)
- CA Wildfires Trigger Evacuations, Threaten Homes (LAT)
- Tailpipe emissions are roughly half of L.A. greenhouse gas emissions
- Metro hosting meetings - including tonight - to expand 605, 5, 10, 60, 105 (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA