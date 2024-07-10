Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:21 AM PDT on July 10, 2024

Metro’s planned 605, 5, 10, 60 and 105 Freeways expansion

Eunisses Hernandez

City Leaders Kick Off Planning For Reconnecting MacArthur Park

Reconnecting MacArthur Park is a multi-year planning effort laying the groundwork for closing Wilshire Boulevard between Alvarado Street and Carondelet Street

July 9, 2024
SGV

Covina Skatepark is Now Open

The park’s mellow design is perfect for younger and older skaters, and it’s located just over a mile from the town’s renowned skate shop, Pawnshop Skate Co.

July 9, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 605/5/10/60/105 freeway expansion, Union Station run-through tracks, Rail to Rail, PCH safety plan, Westside D Line, and more

July 8, 2024
