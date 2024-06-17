Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:00 AM PDT on June 17, 2024

LADOT rendering of Hollywood Boulevard parking-protected bike lanes coming this summer

  • Construction Starts Today On Hollywood Blvd Improvements (LAist)
  • Construction Also Stating On Metro NSFV Project, Including Roscoe Bus Lanes (SBLA Twitter)
  • Pedestrians Pepper-Spray Metro Bus Driver In DTLA (CBS)
  • DASH Bus Drivers Urge Stepped Up Security (LAT)
  • Artist Ben Caldwell Talks Race and Place (Afro L.A.)
  • Confusion Over Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes Sales (South Pasadenan)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Long Beach Pedestrian ( Watchdog, LB Post)
    • One Dead and Four Injured In Crash On Highway 14 In Newhall (SC Signal, Hometown Station)
    • Mountain Lion Killed On 101 Freeway, Near Under Construction Crossing (LAT, LAist)
  • LB Looks To Require More Affordable Housing In Well-Off Areas (LB Post)
  • Push To Expand Convention Center Before 28 Olympics (Urbanize)
  • Many CA Cities Have Worse Car Traffic Than Pre-COVID (KTLA)
  • Why Are the Dodgers Shilling for Big Oil? (Legal Planet)
  • Wildifires Spread Across California (LAT)
    • Massive Gorman Area Fire (KABC, SC Signal) Impacting L.A. Air Quality (KTLA)
    • Fast-Moving Hesperia Fire Causes Evacuations (KTLA)
    • 500-Acre Lancaster Fire Burns Threatens Homes (KABC)
    • So Cal Firefighters Gear Up For Severe Fire "Season" (LAist)

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Juneteenth, Metro board committees, CicLAvia South L.A., Metro PSAC, and more.

June 17, 2024
Streetsblog California

Construction Nearing Completion for OC Streetcar, Opening Expected Summer 2025

Tracks and stations appear nearly complete for the 4.1-mile streetcar, opening next year. Through Santa Ana much of the light rail project is accompanied by curb-protected bike lanes.

June 17, 2024
SGV

SGV Connect 125: A Sweatshop Documentary Comic Strip

“It was a very common thing to have it in the house… It’s not supposed to be talked about in public that you’re doing this work because it makes you a target for the city and the state.”

June 14, 2024
