Monday’s Headlines

- Construction Starts Today On Hollywood Blvd Improvements (LAist)
- Construction Also Stating On Metro NSFV Project, Including Roscoe Bus Lanes (SBLA Twitter)
- Pedestrians Pepper-Spray Metro Bus Driver In DTLA (CBS)
- DASH Bus Drivers Urge Stepped Up Security (LAT)
- Artist Ben Caldwell Talks Race and Place (Afro L.A.)
- Confusion Over Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes Sales (South Pasadenan)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Long Beach Pedestrian ( Watchdog, LB Post)
- One Dead and Four Injured In Crash On Highway 14 In Newhall (SC Signal, Hometown Station)
- Mountain Lion Killed On 101 Freeway, Near Under Construction Crossing (LAT, LAist)
- LB Looks To Require More Affordable Housing In Well-Off Areas (LB Post)
- Push To Expand Convention Center Before 28 Olympics (Urbanize)
- Many CA Cities Have Worse Car Traffic Than Pre-COVID (KTLA)
- Why Are the Dodgers Shilling for Big Oil? (Legal Planet)
- Wildifires Spread Across California (LAT)
