Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Buses

Transit YouTuber Rides Forty L.A. County Bus Systems in Three Days

Boston-based transit YouTuber: "overall L.A.'s transit is genuinely good... Metro's frequent network is really impressive, and at least in my experience, their buses tended to run remarkably on time"

4:28 PM PDT on June 10, 2024

Miles in Transit attempted to ride every L.A. County transit system in just three days

Boston-based Miles in Transit (YouTube, Twitter) touched down at LAX early Friday morning, then spent three days riding as many different L.A. County transit systems as possible before flying out late Sunday.

Miles aimed to ride 45 different bus systems, and he managed 40. He attempted to ride all the transit operators shown on Metro's transit map - from Metro to Antelope Valley Transit to Palos Verdes Peninsula Transit to Foothill Transit to Cudahy Area Rapid Transit - and everything in between.

L.A. transit nerds will probably enjoy spending some time reading through the visitor's lengthy live Twitter thread recapping three days of made and missed connections. Below are a couple highlights.

SBLA messaged with Miles in Transit today. While he expressed quite a few criticisms of various corners of L.A. County transit, his broad assessment was positive:

Overall L.A.'s transit is genuinely good, especially for a city with such tough geography for transit! L.A. Metro's frequent network is really impressive, and at least in my experience, their buses tended to run remarkably on time given how long and trafficked the the routes are!

SBLA looks forward to watching and sharing the full video when Miles in Transit posts it.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro North San Fernando Valley transit upgrades construction update, WeHo Mayor John Erickson, and more

June 10, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

June 10, 2024
SGV

South Pasadena Bike Lanes on Grand Are Here to Stay

The council narrowly reversed its previous decision, thanks to a major turnout of local cyclists.

June 7, 2024
See all posts