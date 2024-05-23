Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:11 AM PDT on May 23, 2024

Metro bus. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Needs To Surge Bus Investments (Torched)
  • Sheriff Department: Metro Violence Mostly By Non-Fare-Paying Riders (KABC)
  • Metro Installing All-Door Boarding TAP Validators (SBLA Twitter)
  • Beverly Hills Will Remove Protected Bike Lane Next to Roxbury Park (Urbanize)
  • Some in WeHo Angry Over Lost Car Parking (WeHo Online)
  • The Politics of Trees in Los Angeles (Daily News)
  • Planning to Drive This Weekend? It's Going to be Miserable and Expensive (LAT)
  • California Has a Climate Deficit (CalBike)
  • Friday a Big Deadline for Bills in CA Legislature (Capitol Weekly)
  • Climate Programs Would Lose Billions in Gov's Budget (CalMatters)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV Connect

SGV Connect 124: Reclaimers and Rick Cole

Damien interviews El Sereno's Reclaimers, pushing for housing accountability from Caltrans and Los Angeles. Chris interviews Rick Cole, an urbanist leader who recently returned to the Pasadena City Council.

May 23, 2024
Streetsblog USAAutonomous cars

No Driver, Mo’ Problems: Advocates Demand AV Regulations

May 23, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
autonomous vehicles

Four Things I’m Thinking About Transportation in L.A.

Streetsblog's favorite UCLA expert weighs in on Waymo, Cubic, 2028, active transportation funding - and invites you to UCLA Transportation Camp unconference on June 8

May 22, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

May 22, 2024
See all posts