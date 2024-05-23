Thursday’s Headlines

- Metro Needs To Surge Bus Investments (Torched)
- Sheriff Department: Metro Violence Mostly By Non-Fare-Paying Riders (KABC)
- Metro Installing All-Door Boarding TAP Validators (SBLA Twitter)
- Beverly Hills Will Remove Protected Bike Lane Next to Roxbury Park (Urbanize)
- Some in WeHo Angry Over Lost Car Parking (WeHo Online)
- The Politics of Trees in Los Angeles (Daily News)
- Planning to Drive This Weekend? It's Going to be Miserable and Expensive (LAT)
- California Has a Climate Deficit (CalBike)
- Friday a Big Deadline for Bills in CA Legislature (Capitol Weekly)
- Climate Programs Would Lose Billions in Gov's Budget (CalMatters)
