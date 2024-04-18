Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:22 AM PDT on April 18, 2024

The 710 Freeway. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Two Grisly Stabbings On Metro Buses Recently (KTLA)
  • Why the LAX PeopleMover Is Delayed (LAist)
  • Divided Hearing On Caltrans Reopening Highway 39 Through SG Mountains (SGV Tribune)
  • Pasadena Council Reviews New Citywide Parking Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro Approves Plans For Canceled 710 Freeway Widening Corridor Investments (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Northridge Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (Daily News)
    • Boyle Heights Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (Eastsider)
    • Parents of Slain Cyclist Channel Grief Into Urging Drivers Not Text (Daily Bulletin)
  • More on State Legislation to Allow PCH Speed Cameras (SMDP)
  • Daily Bruin Interviews Parking Guru Don Shoup
  • Ten Months Of Broken Heat Records Is A Climate Emergency (LAT)
    • Study: L.A. County To Face $12.5 Billion In Climate Costs Through 2040 (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

