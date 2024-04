This Week In Livable Streets

- The LAPD Police Commission takes its show on the road, holding its regular Tuesday morning meeting at 6 p.m. in Mission Hills. Ostensibly, these meetings are meant to give the wider community a voice and easier access to the Commission, but in practice the LAPD has tended to pack the audience with supporters who shower praise on the department and shout down those who raise concerns about victims of brutality or abuses of power. Find the agenda here . Meeting location is Alumni Hall at Bishop Alemany High School, 11111 North Alemany Dr. in Mission Hills.