The Week In...
This Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia returns to Venice Boulevard, Metro board committees, L.A. City Council Transportation Committee, Metro budget theater, and more
1:35 PM PDT on April 15, 2024
CicLAvia returns to Venice Boulevard, an e-bike lending library launch, Metro board committees, L.A. City Council Transportation Committee, Metro budget theater, and more.
- Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source.
- Tuesday 4/16 - Visit Leimert Park and the Ride On! Bike Shop/Co-op for the launch of an e-bike lending library pilot program and group ride around the area. The 250-strong e-bike fleet, which will be found at a number of sites around the South Central community, will include commuter, cargo, and adaptive bikes available for rental. The first six months are free. Coffee and pastries are at 9:30 a.m.; group ride is from 10-11 a.m. Ride On! is located at 4319 Degnan Blvd.
- Tuesday 4/16 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. Telephone Town Hall session on its Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget. Generally Metro's past budget input sessions have been designed to allow for no (or very minimal) actual input regarding Metro's fiscal priorities. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Tuesday 4/16 - The LAPD Police Commission takes its show on the road, holding its regular Tuesday morning meeting at 6 p.m. in Mission Hills. Ostensibly, these meetings are meant to give the wider community a voice and easier access to the Commission, but in practice the LAPD has tended to pack the audience with supporters who shower praise on the department and shout down those who raise concerns about victims of brutality or abuses of power. Find the agenda here. Meeting location is Alumni Hall at Bishop Alemany High School, 11111 North Alemany Dr. in Mission Hills.
- Wednesday 4/17 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will convene at 1:30 p.m. at L.A. City Hall room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown L.A. The agenda includes state and federal transit grants, open streets, and more. Notably absent are several Measure HLA items that were due for departmental report-backs, but have been postponed.
- Wednesday and Thursday 4/17-18 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various matters in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting page.
- Thursday 4/18 - City Council is convening a long overdue meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on Governance Reform to take up the issue of redistricting. As noted in a recent L.A. Times Editorial, in the wake of the racist Fed tape scandal Angelenos have been eager to see reform move forward but Council leadership has effectively stifled public conversation. Meeting begins at 10 a.m.; see the agenda for ways to tune in/participate.
- Sunday 4/21 - L.A.'s popular open streets festival CicLAvia will return to Venice Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The six-mile route extends from the Metro E Line Culver City Station all the way to Venice Beach. The event is free, fun, and family-friendly. Bike, walk, skate, jog as little or as much as you want, stop to each lunch or to shop, smile and enjoy. Details at CicLAvia event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Monday’s Headlines
April 15, 2024
Friday’s Headlines
April 12, 2024
Measure HLA Is Now Officially Law for L.A. City
Check the city maps to find what bus, bike, and walk improvements are coming to streets in your neighborhood
April 12, 2024
Thursday’s Headlines
April 11, 2024