This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to Venice Boulevard, an e-bike lending library launch, Metro board committees, L.A. City Council Transportation Committee, Metro budget theater, and more.

CicLAvia Venice Boulevard will take place Sunday April 21

Sunday 4/21 - L.A.'s popular open streets festival CicLAvia will return to Venice Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The six-mile route extends from the Metro E Line Culver City Station all the way to Venice Beach. The event is free, fun, and family-friendly. Bike, walk, skate, jog as little or as much as you want, stop to each lunch or to shop, smile and enjoy. Details at CicLAvia event page

