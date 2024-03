Thursday’s Headlines

The Port of Baltimore tore this community apart long before the Key Bridge collapse ( CapitalB ); Bridge collapse brings stark reminder of immigrant workers’ vulnerabilities ( WaPo NBCNews ); Bridge collapse recovery team finds victims’ likely vehicles ( WaPo ); Longshoremen wonder what now ( Baltimore Banner ); Rebuilding will take years ( WaPo ); and because it is a day ending in "Y": Utah lawmaker blames 'diversity' for Baltimore bridge collapse ( NBCNews