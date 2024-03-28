Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:28 AM PDT on March 28, 2024

ACT-LA coalition members and other advocates will rally outside Metro HQ this morning to encourage Metro to abandon its plan to create an in-house police force and invest in improvements and approaches to outreach that enhance safety for all instead.

  • The Port of Baltimore tore this community apart long before the Key Bridge collapse (CapitalB); Bridge collapse brings stark reminder of immigrant workers’ vulnerabilities (WaPo; NBCNews); Bridge collapse recovery team finds victims’ likely vehicles (WaPo); Longshoremen wonder what now (Baltimore Banner); Rebuilding will take years (WaPo); and because it is a day ending in "Y": Utah lawmaker blames 'diversity' for Baltimore bridge collapse (NBCNews)
  • Traffic deaths rise in U.S. cities despite billions spent to make streets safer (CBSNews)
  • L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price accused of 21 violations of city ethics laws (LAT)
  • Former L.A. Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan found guilty in sprawling City Hall corruption case (LAT, DailyNews; CBSNews)
  • Inside Safe: More Than A Year of Limited Success and Ongoing Controversy (KNOCK-LA)
  • L.A. Spent Over $1.73 Million on These Controversial ‘Anti-Homeless’ Signs. Do They Actually Work? (L.A. TACO)
  • Civic groups launch campaign to double L.A. County’s quarter-cent homelessness sales tax (LAT)
  • For Many Young Parents, Family-Sized Housing Is Out of Reach in LA — To Buy or Rent (LAist)
  • A grim reminder of the affordability crisis: 60yo woman dead, another with special needs left in critical condition after garage fire (KTLA)
  • Libraries expand Naloxone clinics, training at Los Angeles County libraries (DailyNews)
  • Metro no longer considering Lyft to run LA County bike share (L.A. Public Press)
  • Graffiti tower debate shows Los Angeles’ contradictory relationship with street culture (LAT)
  • Chevron owns Richmond's news site. Many stories aren't told. (NPR)
  • Will the Electric Vehicle Push Bring Black Americans Along on the Ride? (CapitalB)
  • Disabled People Are Dying in America’s Crosswalks. We Need to Protect Them. (Governing)

Stay dry this weekend! Get national Headlines at Streetsblog USA; state headlines at Streetsblog CA

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

