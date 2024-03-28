Thursday’s Headlines

- The Port of Baltimore tore this community apart long before the Key Bridge collapse (CapitalB); Bridge collapse brings stark reminder of immigrant workers’ vulnerabilities (WaPo; NBCNews); Bridge collapse recovery team finds victims’ likely vehicles (WaPo); Longshoremen wonder what now (Baltimore Banner); Rebuilding will take years (WaPo); and because it is a day ending in "Y": Utah lawmaker blames 'diversity' for Baltimore bridge collapse (NBCNews)
- Traffic deaths rise in U.S. cities despite billions spent to make streets safer (CBSNews)
- L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price accused of 21 violations of city ethics laws (LAT)
- Former L.A. Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan found guilty in sprawling City Hall corruption case (LAT, DailyNews; CBSNews)
- Inside Safe: More Than A Year of Limited Success and Ongoing Controversy (KNOCK-LA)
- L.A. Spent Over $1.73 Million on These Controversial ‘Anti-Homeless’ Signs. Do They Actually Work? (L.A. TACO)
- Civic groups launch campaign to double L.A. County’s quarter-cent homelessness sales tax (LAT)
- For Many Young Parents, Family-Sized Housing Is Out of Reach in LA — To Buy or Rent (LAist)
- A grim reminder of the affordability crisis: 60yo woman dead, another with special needs left in critical condition after garage fire (KTLA)
- Libraries expand Naloxone clinics, training at Los Angeles County libraries (DailyNews)
- Metro no longer considering Lyft to run LA County bike share (L.A. Public Press)
- Graffiti tower debate shows Los Angeles’ contradictory relationship with street culture (LAT)
- Chevron owns Richmond's news site. Many stories aren't told. (NPR)
- Will the Electric Vehicle Push Bring Black Americans Along on the Ride? (CapitalB)
- Disabled People Are Dying in America’s Crosswalks. We Need to Protect Them. (Governing)
