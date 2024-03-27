Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Wednesday’s Headlines

9:00 AM PDT on March 27, 2024

A bus bursts through a celebratory banner to mark the opening of new bus-only lanes on Sepulveda. Source: Metro twitter.

  • Co-workers worry about missing colleagues in bridge collapse (NBC); “Me duele mi corazón”: qué se sabe de los trabajadores que cayeron de puente colapsado en Baltimore/"My heart hurts": what is known about the workers that fell from the bridge in Baltimore (Telemundo); Who are the victims? (WaPo); The collapse timeline, including radio audio where notifying the bridge crew is discussed (WaPo)
  • The Port of Baltimore is the top in the nation for automobile shipments. How the bridge collapse will disrupt car deliveries and more. (WaPo); Live updates (NYT)
  • Would California bridges stand up to a direct hit? The LAT asked experts.
  • AHF wants to acquire a Skid Row housing portfolio; state officials have concerns (LAT)
  • The NYT is shocked, shocked, I say!, to hear that a big part of "Inside Safe" is about making *visible* progress on homelessness; Speaking of Inside Safe, L.A. Public Press looks at Historic Filipinotown residents asking for promises to be kept (LAPubPress)
  • ‘Humbling, and a bit worrying’: Scientists fail to fully explain record global heat (LAT)
  • A Post Op Editor has discovered parking lots take up a lot of space in city centers (WaPo);
  • Another pedestrian killed in a freeway crash, this time on the 101 (KTLA)
  • Sacramento is now a sanctuary city for transgender people (CBSNews)
  • More on the proposed bill to provide reparations to families displaced from Chávez Ravine (NBC)
  • Bus union demands more protections for drivers after man hijacked bus with BB gun (KTLA); demands come as Metro debates creation of an in-house police force. Transit riders/advocates rally Thursday against more armed enforcement (ACT-LA)
  • Metro Celebrates 5.6 miles of bus-only lanes on Sepulveda (Metro; Patch)
  • Heated council meeting addressing BRT in Burbank runs for hours (KTLA; Fox11)
  • One man's magnetized crusade to clear Atlanta bike lanes of tire-popping metal. Has he considered visiting L.A., because our collective tires would thank him. (WaPo; Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA; state headlines at Streetsblog CA

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

