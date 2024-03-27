Wednesday’s Headlines

- Co-workers worry about missing colleagues in bridge collapse (NBC); “Me duele mi corazón”: qué se sabe de los trabajadores que cayeron de puente colapsado en Baltimore/"My heart hurts": what is known about the workers that fell from the bridge in Baltimore (Telemundo); Who are the victims? (WaPo); The collapse timeline, including radio audio where notifying the bridge crew is discussed (WaPo)
- The Port of Baltimore is the top in the nation for automobile shipments. How the bridge collapse will disrupt car deliveries and more. (WaPo); Live updates (NYT)
- Would California bridges stand up to a direct hit? The LAT asked experts.
- AHF wants to acquire a Skid Row housing portfolio; state officials have concerns (LAT)
- The NYT is shocked, shocked, I say!, to hear that a big part of "Inside Safe" is about making *visible* progress on homelessness; Speaking of Inside Safe, L.A. Public Press looks at Historic Filipinotown residents asking for promises to be kept (LAPubPress)
- ‘Humbling, and a bit worrying’: Scientists fail to fully explain record global heat (LAT)
- A Post Op Editor has discovered parking lots take up a lot of space in city centers (WaPo);
- Another pedestrian killed in a freeway crash, this time on the 101 (KTLA)
- Sacramento is now a sanctuary city for transgender people (CBSNews)
- More on the proposed bill to provide reparations to families displaced from Chávez Ravine (NBC)
- Bus union demands more protections for drivers after man hijacked bus with BB gun (KTLA); demands come as Metro debates creation of an in-house police force. Transit riders/advocates rally Thursday against more armed enforcement (ACT-LA)
- Metro Celebrates 5.6 miles of bus-only lanes on Sepulveda (Metro; Patch)
- Heated council meeting addressing BRT in Burbank runs for hours (KTLA; Fox11)
- One man's magnetized crusade to clear Atlanta bike lanes of tire-popping metal. Has he considered visiting L.A., because our collective tires would thank him. (WaPo; Georgia Public Broadcasting)
