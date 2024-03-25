Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Construction moves forward on Long Beach’s largest infrastructure project: Connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium
The expected 2024 completion date has now been pushed to early 2025.
L.A. City Prepares to Implement Mobility Plan under Measure HLA Mandate, But It’s Complicated
Measure HLA requirements take effect by mid-April, but the city council and city departments are still working out what that will look like