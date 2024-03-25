Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday's Headlines

9:40 AM PDT on March 25, 2024

Chávez Ravine in 1961, looking northeast. Source: LAPL collection; photo by Howard Kelly

  • Asm. Wendy Carrillo introduces bill to provide reparations to those displaced from Chávez Ravine (CBSNews)
  • L.A.’s political left looks to expand its power at City Hall (LAT)
  • Checking in on Phase 1A of the Pershing Square revamp (Urbanize)
  • Stay home, says Lake Elsinore. Superbloom is not imminent (KCAL News)
  • A warm, dry spring has U.S. forecasters worried about the upcoming wildfire season (NPR)
  • 101 to see lane closures as wildlife crossing is built in Agoura Hills (LAT)
  • Amtrak, Metrolink rail service through San Clemente to resume Monday (ABC7)
  • Places where cars shouldn't be: doing donuts in the L.A. River (Fox11)
  • Norco speeder punches 65yo neighbor in face after being told to slow down (Fox11; KTLA)
  • Hit-and-run driver kills unhoused man at 8th and Alvarado (KTLA)
  • We'd love to post links from the LB Post, but last week's shocking layoffs have roiled their newsroom and prompted their media guild to picket this morning. Solidarity! (LBMGuild tweet)

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

This Week in Livable Streets

March 25, 2024
LongBeachize

Construction moves forward on Long Beach’s largest infrastructure project: Connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium

The expected 2024 completion date has now been pushed to early 2025.

March 25, 2024
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

L.A. City Prepares to Implement Mobility Plan under Measure HLA Mandate, But It’s Complicated

Measure HLA requirements take effect by mid-April, but the city council and city departments are still working out what that will look like

March 23, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

March 22, 2024
