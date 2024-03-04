This Week In Livable Streets

Election Day tomorrow, Metro 10 Freeway widening, Sepulveda heavy rail, and more.

Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is now anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source

Tuesday 3/5 - It's Election Day! Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Streetsblog endorses Yes on Measure HLA - the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative. See more election information at SBLA March primary election post

Metro is considering widening the 10 Freeway through much of the San Gabriel Valley

Wednesday 3/6 - Metro and Caltrans are hosting meetings to receive input on potentially widening the 10 Freeway ostensibly to add toll lanes between El Monte and San Bernardino County. ActiveSGV is encouraging opposing freeway widening and advocating for transportation solutions that prioritize health and clean air. The interested public is invited to attend Metro's four project meetings this week and next. The full upcoming 10 Freeway ExpressLanes meeting schedule is at Metro's project page, and below:
Wednesday 3/6 - virtual meeting starting at 12 noon. Preregister
Thursday 3/7 - virtual meeting starting at 6 p.m. Preregister
Wednesday 3/13 - in-person meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pomona High School cafeteria, at 475 Bangor Street.
Saturday 3/16 - in-person meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. at Cortez Park Community and Senior Center at 2501 E. Cortez Street in West Covina.

Thursday 3/7 - The Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council will host a presentation from Bechtel, Metro's potential automated heavy rail contractor for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor project. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks Library at 14245 Moorpark Street. Details at meeting agenda

