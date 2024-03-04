Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Election Day tomorrow-Tuesday, Metro 10 Freeway widening, Sepulveda heavy rail, Metro C Line, and more.

3:36 PM PST on March 4, 2024

ActiveSGV is encouraging interested folks to weigh in against Metro and Caltrans widening the 10 Freeway

Election Day tomorrow, Metro 10 Freeway widening, Sepulveda heavy rail, and more.

  • Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is now anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source.
  • Tuesday 3/5 - It's Election Day! Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Streetsblog endorses Yes on Measure HLA - the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative. See more election information at SBLA March primary election post.
Metro is considering widening the 10 Freeway through much of the San Gabriel Valley
  • Starting Wednesday 3/6 - Metro and Caltrans are hosting meetings to receive input on potentially widening the 10 Freeway ostensibly to add toll lanes between El Monte and San Bernardino County. ActiveSGV is encouraging opposing freeway widening and advocating for transportation solutions that prioritize health and clean air. The interested public is invited to attend Metro's four project meetings this week and next. The full upcoming 10 Freeway ExpressLanes meeting schedule is at Metro's project page, and below:
    • Wednesday 3/6 - virtual meeting starting at 12 noon. Preregister.
    • Thursday 3/7 - virtual meeting starting at 6 p.m. Preregister.
    • Wednesday 3/13 - in-person meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pomona High School cafeteria, at 475 Bangor Street.
    • Saturday 3/16 - in-person meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. at Cortez Park Community and Senior Center at 2501 E. Cortez Street in West Covina.
  • Thursday 3/7 - The Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council will host a presentation from Bechtel, Metro’s potential automated heavy rail contractor for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor project. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks Library at 14245 Moorpark Street. Details at meeting agenda.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streetsblog USA

PROWAG Can Make Cities More Accessible — So Here’s What You Need to Know

America has waited more than 12 years for the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines to be implemented. Here's why they matter.

March 5, 2024
Kevin de León

Notes on a scene: KDL gets schooled on how legislative process works as no-vending zones rescinded

Street vendors logged a key victory in the process, but the battle to be treated with dignity continues

March 5, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
Learn More
Election 2024

Primary Election Round Up for March 5, 2024

Streetsblog endorse Yes on Measure HLA - plus various Election Day tips: free transit, voter guides, and more!

March 4, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

March 4, 2024
See all posts