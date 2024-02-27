SGV Connect 122: Glendora

The SGV Connect pod continues a tour through the San Gabriel Valley with this episode focused on the city of Glendora, known as the Pride of the Foothills.

It might surprise you if you're not familiar with what's going on at this small suburban community, but Glendora is working hard to build out a bike network, calm traffic on its streets, build up a downtown in its 'village' area, and continue to plan for the city's nearly completed A Line (Foothill Gold Line) Station opening next year.

The first interview is with the city's Transportation Manager Steve Mateer, who is responsible for executing the vision for a new and green Glendora. The discussion is about how the City Council is pushing a smart growth vision for the city and how their community outreach strategy has helped reach consensus instead of conflict on new projects such as bike lanes or parklets.

Second, Chris interviews Adam Cozens, the satirist behind the Memes of Glendora Instagram page. The social media site provides a tongue-in-cheek view of suburban life in the San Gabriel Valley - including poking fun at Costco shopping, worst intersections, the imminent arrival of the Foothill Gold Line, and much more.

The audio of our podcast can be found below. If you prefer the written word, you can find a transcript of our interview with Steve Mateer here and with Adam Cozens here.

