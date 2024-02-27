Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 122: Glendora

The podcast continues a tour through the San Gabriel Valley with an episode focused on the city of Glendora, known as the Heart of the Foothills.

3:51 PM PST on February 27, 2024

The SGV Connect pod continues a tour through the San Gabriel Valley with this episode focused on the city of Glendora, known as the Pride of the Foothills.

It might surprise you if you're not familiar with what's going on at this small suburban community, but Glendora is working hard to build out a bike network, calm traffic on its streets, build up a downtown in its 'village' area, and continue to plan for the city's nearly completed A Line (Foothill Gold Line) Station opening next year.

The first interview is with the city's Transportation Manager Steve Mateer, who is responsible for executing the vision for a new and green Glendora. The discussion is about how the City Council is pushing a smart growth vision for the city and how their community outreach strategy has helped reach consensus instead of conflict on new projects such as bike lanes or parklets.

Image via Memes of Glendora

Second, Chris interviews Adam Cozens, the satirist behind the Memes of Glendora Instagram page. The social media site provides a tongue-in-cheek view of suburban life in the San Gabriel Valley - including poking fun at Costco shopping, worst intersections, the imminent arrival of the Foothill Gold Line, and much more.

The audio of our podcast can be found below. If you prefer the written word, you can find a transcript of our interview with Steve Mateer here and with Adam Cozens here.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Chris Greenspon

Chris is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog LA and co-host for SGV Connect. He's been a La Puente native since 1991, and a radio journalist since 2014. He hosts the podcast SGV Weekly.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Tuesday’s Headlines

February 27, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Montebello bike plan, Midnight Ridazz, C Line construction, Alhambra transit, El Monte's Garvey Avenue plans, and more.

February 26, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
Learn More
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Melrose Open Thread

CicLAvia hosts its 50th open streets event - on four miles of Melrose Avenue from East Hollywood to Fairfax

February 26, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

February 26, 2024
See all posts