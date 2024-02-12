This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 710 Freeway widening plan, C Line construction, Rosecrans-Marquardt grade separation, and more.
- Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is now anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source.
- Continuing Monday 2/12 through Wednesday 2/21 - Metro is holding virtual and in-person meetings on the draft of its Long Beach to East Los Angeles Corridor Mobility Investment Plan, in which Metro plans to widen the lower 710 Freeway for a few miles instead of the massive widening project that was canceled due to decades of community resistance. Streetsblog reviewed the new draft proposal, which includes some freeway widening and doesn't rule out residential property demolitions. Public comments on it are due by Friday 3/1.
- Metro will host two more in-person meetings: Today Monday 2/12 6 p.m. in Long Beach, and Wednesday 2/21 6 p.m. in Compton.
- Metro will also host one more virtual meeting: Tuesday 2/13 at 6 p.m.
- For full meeting details and to preregister go to Metro webpage.
- Wednesday 2/14 to Thursday 2/15 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on issues in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage. Among this month's noteworthy issues:
- Contracting Metro Bike Share to Lyft [staff report] - The bike-share item doesn't appear on the agenda - but it was continued (basically postponed) from last month and apparently might be discussed at this Thursday's 12:30 p.m. Operations Committee meeting [agenda]. SBLA will update this post when/if it is confirmed that bike-share is or isn't going to be discussed this week.
- Dodgers Stadium gondola [staff report],
- Wednesday 2/14 - Metro will host a 2-3 p.m. virtual community meeting regarding its Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Separation Project in Santa Fe Springs - mainly a construction update. Details at Metro event page.
- Next week, Sunday 2/25 - CicLAvia will open Melrose Boulevard! The popular open streets festival will take place for the first time on Melrose - a four-mile straight line route from Vermont Avenue to Fairfax Avenue. Details at CicLAvia event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org