This Week In Livable Streets

- The Council District 14 Candidate's Forum at Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School will be moderated by Boyle Heights Beat youth reporters. The forum is intended to let community members hear directly from candidates about the issues they plan to address if elected. Kevin de León and Miguel Santiago are the only two candidates that have not yet agreed to participate. Registration and a resource fair begin at 10 a.m. The forum begins at 11:15 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. at 1200 Plaza del Sol E. Register here . The Metro E Line Pico Aliso Station is across the street from Mendez HS.