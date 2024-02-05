This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 710 Freeway widening plan, Alhambra Bike Rally, C Line construction, Boyle Heights Beat Candidate Forum, and more.
- Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is now anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source.
- Continuing Monday 2/1 through Wednesday 2/21 - Metro is holding virtual and in-person meetings on the draft of its Long Beach to East Los Angeles Corridor Mobility Investment Plan, in which Metro plans to widen the lower 710 Freeway for a few miles instead of the massive widening project that was canceled due to decades of community resistance. Streetsblog reviewed the new draft proposal, which includes some freeway widening and doesn't rule out residential property demolitions. Public comments on it are due by Friday 3/1.
- Metro will host three more in-person meetings: Wednesday 2/7 6 p.m. in Lynwoodl Monday 2/12 6 p.m. in Long Beach; and Wednesday 2/21 6 p.m. in Compton.
- Metro will also host two more virtual meetings: Monday 2/5 tonight at 6 p.m. and Tuesday 2/13 at 6 p.m.
- For full meeting details and to preregister go to Metro webpage.
- Saturday 2/10 - The Council District 14 Candidate's Forum at Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School will be moderated by Boyle Heights Beat youth reporters. The forum is intended to let community members hear directly from candidates about the issues they plan to address if elected. Kevin de León and Miguel Santiago are the only two candidates that have not yet agreed to participate. Registration and a resource fair begin at 10 a.m. The forum begins at 11:15 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. at 1200 Plaza del Sol E. Register here. The Metro E Line Pico Aliso Station is across the street from Mendez HS.
- Saturday 2/10 - Streets for All will host a 2-5 p.m. fundraiser and community bike ride in Mar Vista. Details at SFA ActBlue event page.
- Sunday 2/11 - Safe Streets for San Gabriel Valley and South Pasadena Active Streets are hosting a Super Bowl-morning Bike Rally to urge the city of Alhambra to approve and implement far-reaching bike safety plans. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at Alhambra City Hall for a ten-mile flat easy bike ride. Details at @safestreetsforsgv Instagram.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org